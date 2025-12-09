Sporting JAX Announces Season Ticket Pricing for Inaugural Men's 2026 USL Championship Season
Published on December 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release
Sporting Club Jacksonville announced official season ticket pricing for its inaugural season in the USL Championship, marking a significant milestone as the club prepares to kick off men's professional play in March 2026 at the University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium. This represents a major step forward as excitement continues to build for the club's first USL Championship season and the return of high-level professional soccer to the First Coast.
"There's already a tremendous amount of interest and excitement around our first USL Championship season, and we want to ensure that every fan and every family feels invited and able to be part of it," said Tim Hensley, Vice President of Ticket Sales & Service for Sporting JAX. "By offering thousands of seats at $20 or less, with starting prices as low as $10 per match, we're ensuring our supporters get exceptional value without surprises. It's simple, it's transparent and it's built for fans."
Sporting JAX has designed its season ticket structure with fan accessibility and value at its core. More than 4,400 seats at Hodges Stadium will be priced at $20 or less per match, reinforcing the club's commitment to creating a welcoming, family-friendly matchday experience. Season ticket packages for 18 home games start at just $10 per game, making Sporting JAX one of the most affordable live professional sports options in Northeast Florida.
Season ticket members will receive a full suite of benefits, including:
Discounted single-match tickets
20% off Official Sporting JAX merchandise
Invitations to member-exclusive events
Interest-free payment plan options
A flexible ticket exchange program
Priority access to playoff tickets
With demand for the inaugural season already accelerating, fans are strongly encouraged to place deposits now to secure the best available seating locations for the 2026 season. Fans can secure their place in history by placing a $25 season ticket deposit now to lock in priority seat selection for the club's debut men's season.
For more information or to reserve a season ticket deposit, visit sportingjax.com/mens or call the Sporting JAX front office at 904-863-KICK (5425), where a dedicated account executive will assist with personalized seat selection.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 9, 2025
- Striker Forster Ajago Joins Republic FC Ahead of 2026 Campaign - Sacramento Republic FC
- New Mexico United's Alex Tambakis Nominated for 2025 USL Championship Save of the Year - New Mexico United
- Striker Forster Ajago Joins Republic FC Ahead of 2026 Campaign - Sacramento Republic FC
- Sporting JAX Announces Season Ticket Pricing for Inaugural Men's 2026 USL Championship Season - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- San Antonio FC Signs Midfielder Mikey Maldonado - San Antonio FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Names Masaki Hemmi Head Coach of USL Championship Side, Kosuke Kimura Head Coach of Gainbridge Super League Squad - Lexington Sporting Club
- El Paso Locomotive FC Re-Sign Four Additional Players for 2026 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Switchbacks FC Sign Defender Patrick Burner - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- LouCity Signs French Playmaker Huerman Through 2027 - Louisville City FC
- Indy Eleven Signs 2025 USL Finals MVP, 2024 Golden Glove Winner, Carmel Native Eric Dick - Indy Eleven
- Rowdies Sign Jamaican International Goalkeeper Jahmali Waite - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Lexington Sporting Club Re-Signs Marcus Epps to New Multi-Year Deal - Lexington Sporting Club
- LouCity to Launch USL League Two Team in 2026 - Louisville City FC
- Battery Sign Colombian Attacker Wilmer Cabrera Jr. to Multi-Year Deal - Charleston Battery
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sporting Club Jacksonville Stories
- Sporting JAX Announces Season Ticket Pricing for Inaugural Men's 2026 USL Championship Season
- Sporting JAX Appoints Veteran Sales Leader Tim Hensley as Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service
- Liam Fox Named First Head Coach of Sporting JAX's Men's Team
- Sporting JAX Brings Men's Professional Soccer Back to Jacksonville
- Momentous Sports Brings Big Names and Big Plans to Sporting JAX