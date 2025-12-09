Switchbacks FC Sign Defender Patrick Burner
Published on December 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today it has signed defender Patrick Burner to a multi-year contract covering the 2026 and 2027 USL Championship seasons, with a club option for 2028. The agreement is pending league and federation approval.
Burner most recently competed for North Carolina FC during the 2025 season, where he quickly established himself as a reliable presence along the back line. Over 24 appearances, he contributed 40 clearances and 18 interceptions while maintaining a 78.2% passing accuracy, demonstrating both his defensive sharpness and comfort in possession
"Patrick brings in fantastic experience from big European and international levels, along with his experience last year in USL," said Alan McCann. "His quality and versatility make us instantly stronger in a number of positions. His character complements the dressing room very well and makes us stronger there also. We're excited for him and his family to get to Colorado Springs."
Before arriving in the United States, Burner built an accomplished professional resume over nearly a decade in France. The 29-year-old developed through the OGC Nice academy, earning opportunities with both the club's first and second teams before moving on to Nîmes Olympique. Across his Ligue 1 career, Burner amassed 77 appearances and 5,246 minutes, showcasing consistency at one of Europe's most competitive levels.
Burner has been a key contributor for the Martinique Men's National Team since making his debut in 2021. He has earned 16 caps and scored four goals while featuring in the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup competitions.
"I'm very happy to join the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC team and all of its supporters," said Burner. "This is a new chapter in my journey here in the USA, surrounded by an ambitious and passionate club. I can't wait to get started, and I'm ready to give everything on the field in the seasons ahead."
Name: Patrick Burner
Position: Defender
Height: 5' 7"
Date of Birth: November 4th, 1996
Age: 29
Hometown: Fort-de-France
