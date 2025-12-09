Lexington Sporting Club Re-Signs Marcus Epps to New Multi-Year Deal

Published on December 9, 2025

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - A key contributor from Lexington SC in 2025 is back on a new contract in 2026. Forward Marcus Epps has inked a new multi-year deal with LSC ahead of the upcoming season, pending league and federation approval.

The Lexington captain from a year ago was a motor for the club's offense. Epps finished with six goals across all competitions, and his four assists were tied for the second-most on the squad.

Primarily stationed on the left wing, Epps also ranked third in chances created (28) and finished in the top four in shots (24), shots on target (12), appearances (29) and minutes (2,296).

"I'm very excited to be returning to Lexington SC," said Epps. "I truly believe this club can and will bring something special to this city, and I'm happy to be a part of that mission. I can't wait to get back on the field and give my all to produce success and exciting soccer for our amazing fans and city."

Epps' professional career began in 2017 when he was selected 25th overall in the MLS SuperDraft by the Philadelphia Union. He went on to make 35 MLS appearances between the Union (2017-18) and New York Red Bulls (2019), scoring three goals across his time in the league.

Now entering his 10th season in the USL Championship, the Mississippi native has amassed 39 goals and 28 league assists in more than 17,000 minutes played.

When factoring in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Jägermeister Cup and USL-C playoff appearances, four additional goals further boost Epps' career tally.

Epps joins Braudílio Rodrigues, Malik Henry-Scott and Milo Yosef as forwards currently signed to Lexington SC's 2026 USL Championship roster.

2026 USL Championship Roster

Goalkeepers: Brooks Thompson, Logan Ketterer

Defenders: Kendall Burks, Jacob Greene, Joe Hafferty, Arturo Ordóñez, Xavier Zengue

Midfielders: Michael Adedokun, Latif Blessing, Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino, Alfredo Midence

Forwards: Marcus Epps, Braudílio Rodrigues, Malik Henry-Scott, Milo Yosef







