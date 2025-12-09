LouCity to Launch USL League Two Team in 2026

Published on December 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







The United Soccer League announced Tuesday that Louisville City FC will field a USL League Two team starting with the 2026 season.

Since its founding, LouCity's professional side has been one of the premier teams in the USL Championship, winning back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018 and most recently in 2025 setting the league record for points per game in a single season. League Two adds to a comprehensive developmental pyramid that, combined with the LouCity Academy, provides a clear pathway for kids of all ages to compete in professional, collegiate and national team environments.

LouCity will join the Valley Division of League Two's Central Conference. Players interested in joining City's League Two roster can fill out this form to reach the staff.

"The USL League Two side is a capstone of our development pyramid, providing a highly competitive summer environment for our college players and top academy talent," said club president James O'Connor. "It ensures that every talented young player in our region has a clear route to the professional game while giving them the exposure they need at a pre-professional level."

USL League Two is the premier pre-professional league in the United States with more than 140 clubs across 37 states engaging with their passionate fanbases and building deep roots in their local communities. A cornerstone of the American soccer landscape since its foundation in 1995, USL League Two provides a platform for the top emerging pre-professional and college players to showcase their talent with thousands of players continuing their careers in the USL Championship, USL League One, MLS and Europe.

Along with first team success - LouCity raised its second consecutive USL Championship Players' Shield in 2025 - the club's academy continues to funnel area talents to higher levels. With the signing of Brandon Dayes last week, LouCity has now graduated seven players from USL Academy Contracts including brothers Josh and Elijah Wynder, who later left on record league transfers to Europe and MLS, respectively.

"LouCity's pedigree for developing talent is among if not the best in the American soccer landscape," said Joel Nash, USL SVP of Youth and Pre-Professional Properties. "Having them join League Two will provide more opportunities for its up-and-coming players to play meaningful games and raise the level of competition across the league."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.