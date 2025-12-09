Rowdies Sign Jamaican International Goalkeeper Jahmali Waite

Published on December 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has added Jamaican international and experienced USL Championship goalkeeper Jahmali Waite to the squad for the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

Waite arrives in Tampa Bay after spending the past two seasons with El Paso Locomotive FC, registering 12 clean sheets across his 52 appearances for the Western Conference side. Prior to El Paso, Waite was the starting goalkeeper for Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC for two seasons, helping the club secure the 2023 USL Championship Players' Shield in his final season and recording 20 shutouts over 55 appearances in all competitions.

"Jahmali has proven himself to be a top goalkeeper at this level for several years now and will add quality, leadership and presence behind our backline," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "He's a very good all-round keeper that will only get better while working with Stuart Dobson, one of the best goalkeeper coaches in the business. I'm looking forward to working with Jahmali and seeing him elevate his game further with us."

Born in Philadelphia, Waite represents the Jamaican Men's National Team. He made his national team debut for Jamaica during his first season with Pittsburgh in 2022. Since then, he's earned regular call-ups to the Reggae Boyz, posting seven clean sheets in 17 appearances.

Waite, who turns 27 years old this month, developed in his hometown with the Philadelphia Union Academy. He spent the 2017 USL Championship season as part of Bethlehem Steel FC (now Philadelphia Union II) before going off to play college soccer at Fairleigh Dickinson University and the University of Connecticut. While in college, Waite also furthered his development in USL League Two with Reading United AC and Ocean City Nor'easters.

"It's an honor to become a part of the Tampa Bay Rowdies," said Waite. "This club has built an incredible legacy in this country and the USL Championship, and I'm eager to get started, work hard, and represent the badge the right way."

Waite is the first goalkeeper confirmed to the Rowdies roster for the new season and the sixth newcomer announced so far. Addtional new signings will be announced this week.

Fans can lock in their seats for every match at Al Lang Stadium in 2026 by becoming a season ticket member today. Season ticket members enjoy the best savings on tickets and exclusive discounts on merchandise and concessions, as well as other benefits. Visit rowdiessoccer.com/seasontickets call 727-222-2000 to learn more.

Tampa Bay Rowdies Roster as of December 9, 2025

Goalkeepers: Jahmali Waite

Defenders: Leland Archer, Robert Castellanos, Laurence Wyke

Midfielders: Luis Alvarez, Pedro Dolabella, Lewis Hilton, Alex Mendez, Marco Micaletto, Max Schneider

Forwards: Russell Cicerone, Karsen Henderlong, Endri Mustali







