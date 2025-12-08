Rowdies Part Ways with Defender Aaron Guillen

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has mutually parted ways with longtime captain and defender Aaron Guillen.

Guillen leaves a legacy in Tampa Bay defined by consistency and success over the past six seasons. He departs having made 196 appearances across all competitions for the club, tied with Leo Fernandes for the most appearances in the Rowdies Modern Era.

No player in the Rowdies Modern Era has played more minutes for the club than Guillen, who surpassed 17,200 minutes played for the Green and Gold in his final appearance of the 2025 season.

"Rowdies fans, I just wanted to thank you all for these past six years," said Guillen. "Thank you for welcoming me and my family into your community. This place will always hold a special place in my heart. I also want to thank the whole Rowdies organization, and especially all of my teammates over the years. It was an honor getting to wear the Green and Gold with you."

Guillen came to Tampa Bay ahead of the 2020 campaign, a season that saw the Rowdies claim their first-ever USL Championship trophy as Eastern Conference champions. With Guillen entrenched on the back line, the Rowdies would repeat as conference champions the next year while also securing their first USL Championship Players' Shield as the best team across the regular season with a club-record 71 points earned. Guillen's steady presence on defense was key to the Rowdies success that season, with the club posting a league-best 16 clean sheets and a record-setting 891-minute streak without conceding a goal.

For his outstanding contributions during the Rowdies historic 2021 season, Guillen was named to the USL Championship All-League Second Team. He followed that up in 2022 with a spot on the All-League First Team while also helping lead the Rowdies to a third straight appearance in the Eastern Conference Championship Final.

"Aaron embodies everything it means to wear the Rowdies badge" said Rowdies President Ryan Helfrick. "His achievement as the Modern-Era leader in minutes played speaks volumes about his character, consistency, and commitment. He played an integral role in our three-year Eastern Conference Final run, and he will forever be remembered as one of the most distinguished defenders to ever wear the Green and Gold. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Aaron, and we wish him, his wife Amanda, and their family the very best as they begin their next chapter."







