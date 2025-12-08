Switchbacks FC Sign Goalkeeper Colin Shutler
Published on December 8, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today it has signed goalkeeper Colin Shutler to a multi-year contract covering the 2026 and 2027 USL Championship seasons, with a club option for 2028. The agreement is pending league and federation approval.
Shutler arrives in Colorado Springs following a strong tenure with Orange County SC, where he established himself as one of the league's prominent goalkeepers. Over four seasons, he amassed 94 appearances and earned 33 clean sheets.
"Colin is a league elite goalkeeper who has proven his top quality every single year. It is another huge addition to add to our strength up the spine of the team and is another fantastic character to strengthen our dressing room," said Alan McCann. "I'm really looking forward to seeing the work that he, Chris, and Calle can do in the goalkeeping department, as I believe that is a league-best goalkeeping group."
Before joining Orange County, Shutler featured for North Texas SC in USL League One after being selected in the second round of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft by FC Dallas. A standout collegiate player at the University of Virginia, he posted 24 shutouts in 45 matches and earned United Soccer Coaches First Team All-America honors in 2019.
"I'm really excited to be joining the Switchbacks and to call this city home. I'm looking forward to fully immersing myself in the culture here and the incredible fan environment that's been built at Weidner Field," said Shutler. "I'm ready to show up every day, compete, and be someone everyone can rely on between the posts. It's an honor to be in Colorado, and I'm excited to work with my teammates to chase something meaningful and fight to bring another championship back to this city."
Name: Colin Shutler
Position: Goalkeeper
Height: 6' 1"
Date of Birth: August 2nd, 1998
Age: 27
Hometown: Middleburg, Virginia
