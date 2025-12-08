Lexington Sporting Club Signs 2x USL Championship All-League First Team Defender Arturo Ordóñez

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington SC has inked two-time USL Championship All-League First Team center-back and former Defender of the Year Arturo Ordóñez to a multi-year deal.

Over the past four years, Ordóñez has solidified himself as a premier defender in the USL-C.

The Spaniard joins Lexington from Louisville City FC, where he spent the 2024-25 seasons. In his first season with LouCity, Ordóñez led the club in clearances (120), interceptions (51) and aerial duels won (110) en route to earning All-League First Team honors.

Ordóñez made 22 appearances across all competitions for Louisville in 2025 and won 100% of his tackle attempts.

Prior to his time in Kentucky, Ordóñez appeared 70 times for Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC from 2022-23. He was named the Championship's Defender of the Year in 2023 and earned the first All-League First Team award of his career.

In 128 appearances across all competitions for USL Championship clubs, Ordóñez has contributed to 42 clean sheets.

"I'm really excited to join Lexington SC and be part of a project that's growing with so much ambition," said Ordóñez. "From the first conversations, I felt the club's trust and a clear vision for what they want to build, and that made this an easy decision for me. I'm looking forward to giving everything for the team and contributing to a successful season."

Ordóñez's professional career began after three standout seasons at the University of Pittsburgh. His collegiate accolades included two All-ACC Tournament Team nods, All-ACC Second and Third Team honors, plus an All-ACC Freshman Team mention.

Houston Dynamo FC selected him 29th overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, but after Ordóñez went unsigned by the MLS side, he remained in Pittsburgh and signed with the Riverhounds.

Ordóñez joins Kendall Burks, Joe Hafferty, Xavier Zengue and Jacob Greene as defenders signed to Lexington Sporting Club's 2026 roster to date.







