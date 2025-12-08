Brooklyn FC Names Marlon LeBlanc Inaugural Men's Team Head Coach

Published on December 8, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y., December 8, 2025 - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) today announced the appointment of Marlon LeBlanc as the first head coach of its men's team. With the squad set to begin its inaugural 2026 season in the USL Championship, LeBlanc will immediately support the roster construction and develop the team's training and competitive strategy.

LeBlanc, a USSF Pro Licensed coach, joins Brooklyn FC following five successful seasons as Head Coach of Philadelphia Union II. With Philadelphia Union II, he guided the team to three consecutive MLS Next Pro playoff appearances from 2022 to 2024, securing the Eastern Conference Championship 2024 and advancing to MLS Next Pro Cup. Previously, he served as head coach at West Virginia University for 14 seasons, leading the Mountaineers to three conference championships and six NCAA tournament appearances.

"Marlon not only has the credentials to lead Brooklyn's men's team, he has shown the ability to develop and lead teams to championships. He also has a track record of coaching young talents and developing them to have an impact at the highest level in the US," said Brian McBride, Sporting Director of BKFC Men's. "His ability to establish the relationships and create a culture that championship teams need is exactly what this moment calls for in Brooklyn."

LeBlanc is known for maximizing resources, creating player-centered environments, and building strong personal connections throughout his organizations. His track record for developing professional talent is well established. In 2025, he served as head coach for the U18 United States Men's National Team in Marbella, Spain for international friendlies against Morocco and Norway, and at the UEFA Friendship Cup in Nyon, Switzerland where he led the squad to victories over France, Argentina and Australia before defeating Portugal in the tournament final.

"I'm honored to be the first head coach of BKFC's Men's team," said LeBlanc. "This is a full-circle moment for me, to return to the city where I was born, and to help build a football club in the borough where my grandparents first established their roots. Brian, and the ownership group at BKFC have shared with me their vision to build a world-class club that Brooklyn, and all of New York City can be proud of. I'm inspired by that vision, share in that ambition, and look forward to building something special here at BKFC."

Brooklyn FC men's season tickets are currently on sale via SeatGeek. Packages include all 17 regular-season home matches, with flexible payment plans available. Founding deposit holders retain priority access to seat selection and early pricing.

Additional men's team staff announcements, community initiatives, and player signings will be shared in the weeks ahead.







