MBFC Signs Canadian Defender Kelsey Egwu

Published on December 8, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today that the club has signed 21-year-old Canadian defender Kelsey Egwu to a two-year contract, pending league and federation approval. Egwu is set to bring youth, size, and athleticism to the middle of the backline alongside captain Nico Gordon, bolstering the club's defensive unit ahead of the 2026 USL Championship campaign.

Egwu joins Monterey Bay after spending the 2025 season on loan with Canadian Premier League side Valour FC. On May 10, he scored his first professional goal in a match against Atlético Ottawa before going on to score two additional goals in his next three starts. Prior to his stint with Valour FC, Egwu spent time in the Estonian top-flight with side JK Narva Trans, where he logged nearly 2,500 minutes across 37 matches. After the defender impressed with a strong preseason trial in 2024, Egwu signed a permanent deal with the Estonian club.

"I watched a couple of the games played towards the end of the season and the style of play influenced my decision heavily," said Egwu. "It was a joy to watch, and I believe that I'll fit in perfectly to the way the coach wants us to play. I wanted to be in a better league, at a club where the style of play would suit me, and where the club had a good community behind them game after game, so that is why I believe this is the right next step in my career. My goal with the team is for us to make it as difficult as possible for away sides to get results in our home. And in turn, for us to make the playoffs."

Born in Toronto, Egwu spent part of his childhood in Nigeria before eventually moving back to Canada in 2015, settling in Edmonton, Alberta. From there, he developed through the ranks of St. Albert Impact SC, Edmonton Strikers, and BTB Soccer Club before making his professional debut with FC Edmonton in 2022 at just 18 years old. The following year, Egwu featured for FC London in League1 Ontario where he played every match of the 2023 season. At the conclusion of that campaign, the Canadian defender earned the opportunity to train with MLS NEXT Pro side Toronto FC II.

"We're excited to bring Kelsey into our club," said Monterey Bay FC Head Coach Jordan Stewart. "He has experience in Europe, including significant minutes in the Estonian top-flight. Physically, Kelsey is tall, athletic, brave, and extremely comfortable on the ball. He immediately adds elite competition and quality to our backline. I'm looking forward to seeing him develop next season."

NAME: Kelsey Egwu

PRONUNCIATION: egg-oo

POSITION: Defender

AGE: 21

HEIGHT: 6'5

DATE OF BIRTH: February 1, 2004

HOMETOWN: Toronto, Ontario

NATIONALITY: Canada

PREVIOUS CLUB: Valour FC (Canada) on loan from JK Narva Trans (Estonia)

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Kelsey Egwu to a two-year contract on December 8, 2025.

The current roster heading into the 2026 season as of December 8 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers: Nico Campuzano

Defenders: Kelsey Egwu, Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon

Midfielders: Ethan Bryant, Xavi Gnaulati, Johnny Klein, Adrian Rebollar

Forwards: Mayele Malango, Ilijah Paul







