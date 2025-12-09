Capital Stack Completed for Pro Iowa Stadium and Global Plaza Project

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Soccer Development Foundation (ISDF) is pleased to announce it has completed the capital stack and secured the public and private funding necessary to move forward with the Pro Iowa Stadium and Global Plaza. The project - initially announced in September 2019 as the Pro Iowa Initiative - has been seven years in the making and will begin construction upon completion of site readiness efforts.

"This is great news for Iowa," said Jeff Lorenzen, ISDF board president and Chief Executive Officer at American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company. "With the completion of the capital stack, we have the funding necessary to build the project. We can't thank our supporters enough for their time and financial commitment to this project. Now we're one step closer to having Des Moines' first-ever men's and women's professional soccer teams and a multiuse stadium and plaza that will bring Iowans together."

Current investors with a commitment of $1 million or more for the Pro Iowa Stadium and Global Plaza include American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company®, Musco® Sports Lighting, MidAmerican Energy Company, Hy-Vee®, Catalyst Circle of the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines, and Kyle and Sharon Krause.

Project benefits

As the stadium and plaza are funded through a public-private partnership, this model allows the stadium to be a multiuse facility for central Iowa that will welcome numerous sporting and cultural events not limited to but including a Gainbridge Super League women's team and USL Championship men's team. The multiuse stadium and its programming will spur economic growth, increase tourism, and showcase Iowa by attracting regional and national events.

"The Pro Iowa Stadium and Global Plaza project will deliver transformative economic and cultural value to the city," said Connie Boesen, Mayor of Des Moines. "From increased tourism that will boost foot traffic to local businesses to the dynamic mix of events and activities that can be hosted in the stadium and plaza beyond sports, this attraction, along with the surrounding district, will bring benefits to our community for generations to come."

The Pro Iowa Stadium and Global Plaza project is part of the Stadium District, a key initiative of the Downtown DSM: Future Forward Vision Plan and Action Plan that builds upon the momentum of downtown and the region for short-term economic impact and long-term economic vitality and vibrancy. The Downtown Vision Plan is the most inclusive, community-driven plan in our city's history, shaped by input from nearly 8,000 people sharing their perspectives and ideas for the future of downtown Des Moines.

"The Pro Iowa Stadium, Global Plaza and surrounding district represent more than $500 million in public and private capital investment, with the potential to grow jobs, attract residents and visitors, and expand our tax base throughout the region," said Tiffany Tauscheck, President and CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership. "After more than two decades of work transforming a former Superfund site into a welcoming gateway to our community, this stadium project underscores the power of public, private and nonprofit collaboration that continues to fuel Greater Des Moines' success as the fastest-growing region in the Midwest."

Additionally, a detailed feasibility study conducted by Johnson Consulting concluded over the next 20 years, the Stadium District is projected to generate $8.8 billion in total economic activity. The project will create 6,800 temporary jobs and more than 2,000 permanent jobs across the district.

"At its core, economic development is about building communities where people want to live," said Debi Durham, Director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority. "Transformative projects like the Pro Iowa Stadium and Global Plaza bolster our quality of life, create unique opportunities and substantially benefit our communities, regions and state. This project will create jobs and drive investment, and it will provide spaces for connection, culture and community - the key ingredients for making Iowa a place where people want to visit, live and work."

Next steps

Now that the capital stack is complete, the ISDF, the owner of the stadium and plaza, will work closely with the Environmental Protection Agency and City of Des Moines to complete site readiness. This includes grading and capping the site in a safe manner to ensure the ground is ready for construction.

"At this time, we cannot project how long site readiness will take to complete, but we are committed to working with the city and the EPA, as always," said Lorenzen. "Our No. 1 priority is to ensure we've taken all necessary measures to safely start building. It may take some time, but it will be done right."

Stadium design

We're thrilled to have Krause+ as the developer of the Pro Iowa Stadium and Global Plaza. With leadership and experience in soccer, sports, entertainment and development, Krause+ will work closely with the ISDF to ensure the design is brought to life and that it meets all qualifications outlined by the USL.

"My family and I have carried the dream of bringing professional soccer to central Iowa for years," said Kyle J. Krause, Founder and CEO of Krause Group. "Sharon and I are proud to contribute $24 million toward this project, alongside the many corporate, private, and public partners whose support is helping bring this important community asset to life, reflecting the same shared commitment that built the Civic Center and other major venues in our region. We are excited to bring professional men's and women's teams to Iowa and build a club that represents this community with pride.

"I am grateful to my fellow ISDF board members; the Des Moines City Council, including Mayor Connie Boesen and City Manager Scott Sanders; the Polk County Board of Supervisors; Tiffany Tauscheck and the Greater Des Moines Partnership; Debi Durham and the Iowa Economic Development Authority; and Governor Reynolds. Their belief in what this venue, and professional women's and men's soccer, will mean for central Iowa helped turn a long-held vision into a reality."

Updated stadium and plaza renderings will be shared with the public once finalized. The ISDF will also notify the public when construction begins and looks forward to providing progress updates throughout the process.

The ISDF extends its deep appreciation to those who have championed this effort over the past seven years, including its dedicated board members, generous donors, the City of Des Moines, Polk County, Iowa Economic Development Authority, Greater Des Moines Partnership and the State of Iowa. It also thanks the community for their enthusiasm for the Pro Iowa Initiative and for helping demonstrate why Des Moines is the right place to bring this vision to life.

