Iowa Soccer Development Foundation Board Announced

February 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pro Iowa News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Soccer Development Foundation is proud to announce its newly appointed board of directors. Composed of seven leaders from city, county, Greater Des Moines Partnership and stadium operations, the board will provide strategic leadership and oversight to support the ISDF's mission - designing and building a multiuse stadium that energizes Iowa's economy, unites people through shared experiences and provides opportunities for underserved, at-risk youth to experience the global game of soccer.

Jeff Lorenzen will serve as ISDF board president, with Frank Marasco as board treasurer and Jo Christine Miles as board secretary.

"I am honored to serve as the ISDF board president and to help bring this transformative project to life," said Lorenzen. "The Pro Iowa Stadium and Global Plaza will be a catalyst for economic growth, tourism and community engagement. In this role, I am committed to ensuring sound decision-making, fostering accountability, and advocating for opportunities that inspire our youth and strengthen our communities. There is so much potential in this initiative, and I'm eager to get started."

In addition to the executive committee, the full ISDF board of directors includes:

Connie Boesen, mayor, city of Des Moines

Matt Anderson, deputy city manager, city of Des Moines

Frank Marasco, interim county administrator, Polk County

Tim Oswald, managing director, Piper Sandler, Polk County representative

Jeff Lorenzen, president and CEO, American Equity, Greater Des Moines Partnership representative

Jo Christine Miles, director, Principal Foundation, Greater Des Moines Partnership representative

Kyle J. Krause, founder and CEO, Krause Group, interim stadium operator

The diverse leadership of the ISDF board ensures strong representation from across central Iowa, reflecting the public-private partnership at the heart of the Pro Iowa Initiative.

Since its inception, the Pro Iowa Initiative has been designed as a public-private collaboration to create a stadium that serves far beyond United Soccer League matches. The venue will host a wide range of sporting, cultural and entertainment events, driving economic development, increasing tourism, and showcasing Iowa as a destination for regional and national events.

The role of the ISDF board

The ISDF owns the Pro Iowa Stadium and Global Plaza, ensuring these facilities serve as vibrant and inclusive spaces for the community. While the ISDF retains ownership, an independent operator will oversee the day-to-day management of the stadium and plaza.

The board is responsible for guiding the ISDF's long-term vision, balancing USL soccer requirements with community interests, supporting youth programming and ensuring the financial stability of the foundation. Board members serve up to three-year terms, with the option for two consecutive terms.

"The ISDF board is committed to making the Pro Iowa Stadium and Global Plaza a welcoming space where Iowans from all backgrounds can connect through the global game of soccer," said Mayor Boesen. "This project is about more than just sports - it's about creating a place that strengthens our community, drives growth and inspires future generations."

For more information on the ISDF, Pro Iowa Stadium and Global Plaza, visit USLProIowa.com.

