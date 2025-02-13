Phoenix Rising Signs Defender Alejandro Araneda

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC has signed center back Alejandro "Alex" Araneda, pending league and federation approval.

"The club has been very welcoming-it's a positive environment where everyone pushes each other every day-so getting this opportunity with Phoenix means a lot," said Araneda. "Last year, during preseason, I broke my leg and had to sit out, so I spent the past year preparing and getting back into shape to earn this chance and secure a contract. Now that I'm here, I'm ready to give everything, bring energy to the team, and make the most of this opportunity."

Born in Montclair, California, Araneda joins Phoenix Rising FC after spending the past month on trial with the team. He logged significant minutes in the club's preseason matches, contributing defensively in friendlies against MLS sides San Diego FC, LAFC, and Charlotte FC.

Araneda began his professional career with California United Strikers FC in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA), signing with the club in April 2021 at age 18. Primarily playing as a midfielder, he appeared in 25 matches and scored two goals. He spent the next two seasons with North Texas SC of MLS NEXT Pro, signing with the club in spring 2022 and playing under current Phoenix Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. Araneda made 35 appearances along the back line for North Texas.

"When I first worked with Alex in North Texas, he was young and just entering the professional football world after previously playing in the NISA environment. When we brought him in for a trial, I saw his growth both as a person and as a player-a mature player who understood his strengths and what he could contribute to his team," said Phoenix Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. "I believe in giving players a second opportunity, and when you work with him, you see how well he fits into this group. He's a young, ambitious center back with a lot of potential who can compete for minutes."

Alex Araneda: By the Numbers

- Signed his first professional contract at 18 years old.

- Two (2) goals in 25 matches for California United Strikers FC.

- 35 appearances playing center back and right back for North Texas SC

in MLS NEXT Pro.

Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC Signs Alex Araneda

Name: Alejandro Araneda

Pronunciation: ah-RAH-NEH-dah

Position: Defender

DOB: January 20, 2003 (22)

Born: Montclair, California

Last Club: North Texas SC

Height: 6-3

Weight: 165

