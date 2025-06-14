Rising Claim Another Road Result in 1-1 Draw Aagainst FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacko scores as Rising extends its league unbeaten streak to seven

An early goal proved enough for Phoenix Rising to claim another point away from home as it drew FC Tulsa by a score of 1-1 on June 14 at ONEOK Field. Forward Ihsan Sacko netted his third goal in all competitions, while midfielder Hope Avayevu became the first Rising player to secure double-digit goal contributions (4G, 6A) as Rising extended its league unbeaten streak to seven.

"I just made eye contact with (Avayevu)," Sacko said. "I was thinking about going behind the defender, so the pass was good and my first touch inside killed the first defender, I felt him on my back. It was just another touch to be in position to shoot, and I felt it was a good finish."

With the draw, Rising move into fourth place in the Western Conference and sit just two points behind rivals New Mexico United, which currently holds the top spot in the table.

"The game could have ended either way," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "Patrick (Rakovsky) kept us in the game, he kept us safe. We could have won the match at the end with (Xian) Emmers. Overall, when you look at the overall game, a draw is a fair result."

PICKING UP POINTS

Rising continues to roll as summer arrives. With Saturday's draw, the club picked up its seventh straight result in league play (4-0-3), a run that dates to April 12. The result snapped a four-match winning run in USL Championship play, the club's longest since the end of the 2022 season, but still extends Rising's unbeaten streak to six in all competitions.

The club's defense has played a crucial role in recent results, conceding just four times in its last six matches. In net, Rakovsky now has 17 saves in his last four starts after coming up with seven stops against Tulsa on Saturday.

"I feel the team is disappointed because we didn't take the three points, but it was a tough game," Sacko said. "We're happy with the point, but we just have to improve our mindset to be ready for the next game."

ROAD TESTED

Kah's side can't be stopped on the road. With seven away days now behind it this regular season, Rising's success away from home has proven not to be a fluke. Dating back to March 29, Rising is 3-0-3 away from home. Notably, only two other USL Championship sides (CHS, TUL) have won more points on the road than Rising's 12.

"You need to have a road warrior mentality, which we have," Kah said. "We refuse to lose games and keep fighting. We knew it was a tough environment. Today we didn't play the football that we wanted to play. But you find different ways as a team to get results, and we showed it today."

GOAL-SCORING PLAYS

PHX - Ihsan Sacko (Hope Avayevu), 15th minute: Receiving the ball and making a half-turn in midfield, midfielder Hope Avayevu sent a through-ball toward forward Ihsan Sacko who took a touch before using his right foot to slot the ball into the bottom-right corner of the net from the top of the box.

TUL - Arthur Rogers (Taylor Calheira), 80th minute: On the left side of the box, Taylor Calheira sent a driven ball low across the box toward the back post that Arthur Rogers redirected into the center of goal with his right foot.

NOTES

-With Saturday's draw, Rising picked up its seventh straight result in league play (4-0-3).

-It hasn't lost a regular season match since April 12.

-Additionally, the club notched a sixth consecutive result on the road in all competitions dating back to March 29 (3-0-3).

-Only two teams (CHS, TUL) have won more points away from home in USL Championship play than Rising (12).

-Rising has now conceded just four goals in its last six matches in league play.

-The club hasn't conceded multiple goals in a league match since April 19.

-With seven saves Saturday night, Goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky has now made 17 saves in his last four starts in all competitions.

-Ihsan Sacko notched his seventh goal contribution in all competitions, netting his third goal of 2025 in the 15th minute.

-With his assist on the goal, Hope Avayevu became the first Rising player to secure double-digit goal contributions (4G, 6A).

-Rising finish 2025 0-2-1 against FC Tulsa, picking up a point on the road and knocking the Oklahoma club out of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on April 16.

NEXT GAME

Rising next returns to the site it won its first-ever USL Championship title: Charleston, South Carolina. Kickoff for the club's match against Charleston Battery is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, June 21, at Patriots Point Soccer Stadium. The game is set to air on AZFS and ESPN+, with radio coverage provided by Rising Radio on team socials.

Phoenix Rising (5-3-5, 20pts) at FC Tulsa (6-3-23, 21pts)

June 14, 2025 - ONEOK Field (Tulsa, Okla.)

Goals by Half 1 2 FT

Phoenix Rising 1 0 1

FC Tulsa 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

PHX: Sacko (Avayevu), 15

TUL: Rogers (Calheira), 80

Misconduct Summary:

PHX: Okello (caution), 9

PHX: Sacko (caution), 31

PHX: Avayevu (caution), 45+5

TUL: Bench (caution), 61

PHX: Cuello (caution), 85

Lineups:

PHX: GK Rakovsky, D Flood (Cuello, 62), D Montgomery, D Essengue, D Smith, M Scearce, M Okello, M Avayevu ©, F Sacko (Johnson, 62), F Formella (Ping, 90+2), F Dennis (Emmers, 80)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Henry, GK Villegas, M Rizzo, F Kowall

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Sacko, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Sacko, 2); FOULS: 14 (Okello, 4); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 7

TUL: GK Peñaranda, D St. Clair, D Cissoko ©, D Rogers, D Stauffer, M Cerato, M Diallo, M Goldthorp (Lukic, 62), F Dalou (Bettache, 90+1), F ElMedkhar (Calheira, 45), F Webber (Colli, 69)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Johnson, D Harper

TOTAL SHOTS: 29 (Webber, 6) SHOTS ON GOAL: 8 (Rogers, 3); FOULS: 19 (St. Clair, 6) OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 3

Referee: Natalie Simon

Assistant Referees: Seun Yinka-Kehinde, AJ Franklin

Fourth Official: Tim Wagner

Attendance: 3,444

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







