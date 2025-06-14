Rhode Island FC Makes History with First-Ever Win at Centreville Bank Stadium, 2-1, Over North Carolina FC

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC made history on Saturday, earning its first-ever win at its brand-new home when the club overcame North Carolina FC 2-1 at Centreville Bank Stadium. With the game knotted at one deep into second-half stoppage time from a pair of first-half goals, Maxi Rodriguez once again cemented his name in the RIFC history books. Confirming the win with one of the last kicks of the game, he buried a 95th-minute penalty kick to send more than 7,000 fans into euphoria under the lights in downtown Pawtucket.

Rhode Island FC (4W-6L-3T) was first to test the goal in the 16th minute when Rodriguez linked up with Aldair Sanchez down the left wing. Finding open space down the flank, Sanchez floated a cross to the head of Zach Herivaux at the goalmouth, but Herivaux's header flew straight into the arms of North Carolina FC (6W-4L-2T) goalkeeper Jake McGuire.

The Ocean State club continued to cause chaos in front of the goal during the early stages of the half, taking advantage of early momentum to find its first-ever lead at Centreville Bank Stadium just three minutes later. In similar fashion to the initial chance, Sanchez sent in another cross from the left wing, this time with Albert Dikwa "Chico" on the receiving end to tuck a header into the back of the net and give RIFC the 1-0 lead.

In the 29th minute, NCFC found one of its best chances of the game when Adam Luckhurst broke through the RIFC defense and attempted to drag a low shot past Jackson Lee from the top of the 18-yard box. Getting down quickly, Lee's fingertip save was enough to push the shot onto the post, giving him enough time to recover and swat the rebound out of danger to keep his side in front. Two minutes later, Rafa Mentzingen connected with another cross in a similar area, but his powerful effort was deflected wide by a stout RIFC defense.

Despite the resilient defensive effort, Mentzingen found the back of the net in the 35th minute with a brilliant solo run to tie the game. Picking up the ball on the left wing and working his way into the box, Mentzingen drove past a pair of defenders before depositing a low, left-footed shot past Lee and into the back of the net.

Coming out strong in the second half, RIFC nearly took the lead in the 66th minute when Noah Fuson returned a loose corner into the box, finding the head of Aimé Mabika from close range. Mabika hit the target with a powerful header, but McGuire produced a strong save to scoop up the effort and keep the game tied.

The attack remained stagnant for both teams as the game entered stoppage time, until second-half substitute Frank Nodarse made a game-changing play in the last attack of the game. In the 93rd minute, Nodarse drilled into the 18-yard box, burning his marker with impressive skill and drawing a foul to set up a decisive penalty kick. Stepping up in the 95th minute, Rodriguez slotted the spot-kick past an outstretched McGuire, delivering a historic moment to confirm the Ocean State club's first-ever win at Centreville Bank Stadium.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will continue its four-game homestand, hosting the first of three postgame fireworks shows this summer at Centreville Bank Stadium when it faces Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday, June 21 at 7 p.m. for School's Out night. Tickets for the next home game are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RI - Albert Dikwa "Chico" (Aldair Sanchez), 18th minute: Chico heads home a dangerous cross from Sanchez. RI 1, NC 0

NC - Rafa Mentzingen (Pedro Dolabella), 35th minute: Mentzingen dribbles around a pair of defenders before slotting a low shot into the back of the net. RI 1, NC 1

RI - Maxi Rodriguez, 90+5th minute: Rodriguez powers home the penalty kick to ice the win. RI 2, NC 1

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Aimé Mabika wore the captain's armband for the first time in his Rhode Island FC career.

The 18th-minute goal from Albert Dikwa "Chico" was his tied-team-leading second of the season. The goal was his 13th all-time for the Ocean State club, which is the second-highest tally in club history.

Aldair Sanchez's assist was the third of his RIFC career, and tied-team-leading second of the USL Championship regular season.

Maxi Rodriguez's penalty-kick goal in second-half stoppage time was his second of the regular season, and tied-team-leading fourth of the season in all competitions. Rodriguez, who is responsible for two of RIFC's three home goals this season, also scored RIFC's first-ever goal at Centreville Bank Stadium during the club's Round of 32 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup game vs. the New England Revolution on May 7.

With goals in the USL Jägermeister Cup, the U.S. Open Cup and the USL Championship regular season, Rodriguez is the only player to score in all three competitions in 2025.

Rhode Island FC is now 2W-0L-1T all-time vs. North Carolina FC, including a perfect 2W-0L-0T record in Rhode Island.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Maxi Rodriguez

Match stats and information available here.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, download the official team app, and follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.







