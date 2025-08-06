Rhode Island FC Earns First-Ever Victory over Detroit City FC

August 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release









Rhode Island FC congratulates Maxi Rodriguez after his penalty kick

(Rhode Island FC) Rhode Island FC congratulates Maxi Rodriguez after his penalty kick(Rhode Island FC)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Behind a heroic goalkeeping performance from Koke Vegas and a late Maxi Rodriguez penalty, Rhode Island FC earned a vital 1-0 win over Eastern Conference foes Detroit City FC at Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday. The win was the club's fifth-straight result at Centreville Bank Stadium in all competitions, and lifted it above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference standings.

Detroit City FC (5W-7L-6T) crafted the first two dangerous chances of the game, nearly opening the scoring in the 23rd minute when Ates Diouf curled a long-range free kick just over the crossbar. In the 35th minute, Le Rouge struck again when Darren Smith broke through the RIFC defense and got on the end of a well-weighted ball into the penalty area. Taking a smart first touch and running into a one-on-one position, Smith's close-range shot was denied by a brilliant diving stop from Vegas, who made one of the biggest saves of the game in his return from injury.

As the half wore on, Rhode Island FC's (5W-9L-5T) attack slowly grew into the game. Just three minutes after Vegas' heroic stop, RIFC tested the Detroit defense when Karifa Yao connected with Marc Ybarra's inswinging free kick in the box, but his header was deflected over the bar. On the ensuing corner, the ball fell kindly to Jojea Kwizera at the top of the box, who rifled a shot from outside the 18-yard box that flew just inches over the crossbar.

The game began to open up in the final minutes of the half, with both teams making chances in an end-to-end affair. In the 40th minute, Detroit CIty FC came tearing down the left wing, nearly capitalizing on a well-worked move into the box before Aimé Mabika came to the rescue, clearing a dangerous pass out of the goalmouth. Four minutes later, Kwizera nearly lit up Centreville Bank Stadium once again, firing another long-range volley from distance that forced a brilliant full-stretch save from Detroit goalkeeper Carlos Saldaña.

Nine minutes into the second half, Vegas was called into action once again when Diouf made a blistering run down the middle, unleashing a shot that was palmed away by the Spaniard. The huge save kept Rhode Island FC in the game, and eventually allowed it to take the lead in the 60th minute when Clay Holstad's cross into the box was blocked by the outstretched arm of a trailing defender, earning the Ocean State club a penalty. In his very first action after entering the game as a second-half substitute, Rodriguez stepped up to take the spot kick, burying his sixth goal of the year to give the homeside a 1-0 lead against his former club.

In the 68th minute, Vegas made yet another important stop, denying Abdoulaye Diop's long-range effort with a low diving stop after a dangerous midfield turnover. The stop, which was the final save of a vital three-save shutout, was enough to see out a crucial three points that lifted Rhode Island FC above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference standings.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will continue its three-game homestand on a quick turnaround when it welcomes Loudoun United FC to Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 9 for Folklore Night. Tickets to the next home game are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RI - Maxi Rodriguez, 60th minute: Rodriguez buries the penalty kick into the bottom-right corner. RI 1, DET 0

ADDITIONAL NOTES

The win was Rhode Island FC's first-ever victory over Detroit City FC, and lifted it into the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference table.

Rhode Island FC is unbeaten in its last five home games at Centreville Bank Stadium across all competitions.

Matthew Corcoran made his first start for Rhode Island FC.

Goalkeeper and RIFC Captain Koke Vegas returned from an 11-game injury absence, making his first start in net since May 24.

Vegas made three saves in his return, keeping his fifth clean of the season, and 12th of his Rhode Island FC career.

Maxi Rodriguez scored his team-leading sixth goal of the year in all competitions, scoring from the penalty spot in the 60th minute. Rodriguez has buried all of his last six penalties in the USL Championship regular season dating back to last season, including three for Rhode Island FC at Centreville Bank Stadium in 2025.

The goal was Rodriguez' first against his former club.

Rhode Island FC is unbeaten in its last 20 games when scoring the opening goal, dating back to May 2024.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Maxi Rodriguez

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.