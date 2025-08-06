Williams Hits Career Milestone as First-Year Hound

August 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The Riverhounds' might be having their '80s Night as the theme this Saturday, but Augi Williams already got into the 80s last weekend.

Williams, the first-year Hounds striker, has been a prolific scorer across nearly a decade in the USL Championship, and his opening goal in the team's 2-0 win over Rhode Island FC last Saturday made Williams only the fourth player ever to record 80 regular-season goals in USL Championship play.

The strike, a well-placed finish from a step outside of the penalty area, was a welcome sight as the Hounds extended their unbeaten run in all competitons to eight matches - four wins and four draws. Williams has started to heat up in recent weeks with three goals in his past six starts, and for the first time against Rhode Island, both he and fellow forward Bertin Jacquesson found the net in the same match.

Williams' scoring exploits have taken him through six different Championship teams. Beginning as a teenager, he suited up for Portland Timbers 2, Los Angeles Galaxy II and San Diego Loyal (on loan), interspersed with stints playing for the parent MLS teams. Over the past three seasons, Williams hit his stride with double-digit goal seasons in 2022 and '23 for the Charleston Battery and again in 2024 for Indy Eleven, and with the recent uptick in his scoring pace, reaching 10 goals again with the Hounds is a possibility.

Now, with 80 goals, only three players rank above Williams on the Championship's all-time list: Dane Kelly (106), Neco Brett (81) and Cameron Lancaster (81). Lancaster is the only active Championship player of those three, meaning Williams is just a couple finishes away from passing Brett, his former Timbers 2 teammate.

Williams' accomplishment also means three of the league's top four goal scorers had stints in Pittsburgh - Brett in 2018-19 and Kelly in 2022 - to go with Kenardo Forbes still reigning as the league's assists king. In fact, the Hounds have a fourth entry in the all-time top 10 with Corey Hertzog (74 goals), as well as two active former Hounds - Sacramento's Russell Cicerone (65) and Monterey Bay's Alex Dixon (64) - who are within striking distance of passing Jorge Herrera (72) and cracking the top 10 themselves.

Some notable facts about Williams' scoring exploits:

- Since the start of 2020, Williams averages one goal per 187 minutes played, second among qualifying Championship players behind only Charleston's Cal Jennings.

- Las Vegas Lights FC has been Augi's most-frequent victim with seven goals score against them. The Lights come to Highmark Stadium to face the Hounds on Sept. 27.

- Williams has four career goals against Orange County SC, who the Hounds host for "80s Night" at 7 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 9 at Highmark Stadium.

Augi Williams by the numbers

Years Team Games Goals Scored

2016-18 Portland Timbers 2 65 11

2019-21 Los Angeles Galaxy II 51 20

2021 San Diego Loyal 12 6

2022-23 Charleston Battery 63 29

2024 Indy Eleven 31 10

2025 Pittsburgh Riverhounds 18 4

Totals 240 80

*Totals reflect USL Championship matches only







