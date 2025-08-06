Match Preview - Monterey Bay FC vs. FC Tulsa

August 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, Calif. (August 5, 2025) - FC Tulsa travels west to Cardinale Stadium on Wednesday night, August 6, to take on Monterey Bay FC in a Western Conference matchup with postseason implications. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. CT.

The Matchup

FC Tulsa enters Wednesday's clash as the top team in the USL Championship's Group B standings with a record of 9-3-5 (32 pts), fueled by a potent attack and resilient form. The Black and Gold are unbeaten in their last ten league matches and are looking to build off a thrilling 3-2 win over Loudoun United on August 1, where Tulsa's offense was firing on all cylinders.

Meanwhile, Monterey Bay FC (6-4-8, 22 pts) sits just below the playoff line in the Western Conference and will be looking to halt a poor run of form that includes six losses in their last seven matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to AV Alta in the ULOC Cup on July 26.

Tulsa holds a commanding record in the all-time head-to-head series, with three wins and two draws in five matches. Most recently, Tulsa defeated Monterey Bay 2-1 at home on July 16, a match marked by superior possession and a clinical finishing edge.

Key Players to Watch

Tulsa is led up top by Taylor Calheira, who remains one of the league's most dangerous forwards. Midfielder Kalil ElMedkhar continues to contribute in key moments, while Tulsa's back line has grown stronger despite conceding in each of their last eight matches.

For Monterey Bay, finding consistency has been a challenge. However, with a strong home record of scoring in 11 of their last 12 matches, including recent goals against Orange County and AV Alta, expect the hosts to test Tulsa's defense early - especially in the first half, where Tulsa has conceded in 7 of their last 8 games.

What They're Saying

FC Tulsa Head Coach Luke Spencer on the road challenge:

"We know the numbers - Monterey Bay hasn't been easy to break down at home, and we're expecting a tough atmosphere. But our focus remains the same: impose our identity, stay sharp defensively, and let our attacking talent go to work."

Match Notes

FC Tulsa has won 3 of the last 5 matchups vs. Monterey Bay (2 draws).

Monterey Bay has not beaten Tulsa in any of their five all-time meetings.

Tulsa has scored in each of their last eight matches.

Monterey Bay has scored and conceded in 7 of their last 8 home games.

First-half trends suggest Monterey Bay could strike early, with Tulsa frequently conceding in the opening 45 minutes.

Predictions and Trends

Match Result Prediction: Tulsa Win (Odds: +105)

Both Teams To Score: Yes (Odds: 1.79)

First Half: Monterey Bay to Score (Odds: 2.35)

Corners Total: Under 9.5

Yellow Cards: Under 5.5

How to Watch

Fans can watch Monterey Bay FC vs. FC Tulsa live on Wednesday, August 6, at 7:00 p.m. PT 9:00 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ for domestic viewers. International fans should check their local listings or the official USL Championship site for access.

