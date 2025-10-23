FC Tulsa Pep Rally October 28th
Published on October 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
It's been 42 years since Tulsa hosted a home professional soccer playoff - back when the Tulsa Roughnecks ruled the pitch in 1983. Now, history is repeating itself, and FC Tulsa is celebrating with a high-energy, retro-themed Playoffs Pep Rally in downtown Tulsa. We'd love to see you there! And please feel free to share with your audience that this is a night to celebrate Sports in Tulsa!
Event Details:
McNellie's Downtown - 401 E 1st St, Tulsa, OK 74120
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
6:00 - 8:00 PM (Players & Coaches 6:00-7:00 PM)
The Pep Rally will transform McNellie's into an 80s-era soccer party, uniting fans, players, and the community ahead of FC Tulsa's historic home playoff match at ONEOK Field.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 23, 2025
- Preview: Hounds vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Five Things to Know: Noah Fuson - Rhode Island FC
- Miami FC Hold Firm with Ten Men to Secure 3-2 Victory over Birmingham Legion FC - Miami FC
- New Mexico United Takes on Rhode Island FC for Regular Season Finale - New Mexico United
- Riverhounds Introduce John Fisher as VP of Revenue - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- FC Tulsa Pep Rally October 28th - FC Tulsa
- Da'vian Kimbrough to Join U.S. U-16 National Team for International Training Camp - Sacramento Republic FC
- Bennett Goal Lifts Republic over Eastern Conference Power Charleston Battery - Sacramento Republic FC
- Battery Defeated 1-0 on Road against Sacramento - Charleston Battery
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- FC Tulsa Pep Rally October 28th
- FC Tulsa Throws It Back to 1983 for Playoff Pep Rally at McNellie's
- FC Tulsa Hosts Colorado Springs, October 25
- FC Tulsa's Training Facility Added to the Team Base Camp Brochure for the FIFA World Cup 2026
- FC Tulsa Secures Late Equalizer in 1-1 Draw at El Paso Locomotive FC