FC Tulsa Pep Rally October 28th

October 23, 2025

It's been 42 years since Tulsa hosted a home professional soccer playoff - back when the Tulsa Roughnecks ruled the pitch in 1983. Now, history is repeating itself, and FC Tulsa is celebrating with a high-energy, retro-themed Playoffs Pep Rally in downtown Tulsa. We'd love to see you there! And please feel free to share with your audience that this is a night to celebrate Sports in Tulsa!

Event Details:

McNellie's Downtown - 401 E 1st St, Tulsa, OK 74120

Tuesday, October 28, 2025

6:00 - 8:00 PM (Players & Coaches 6:00-7:00 PM)

The Pep Rally will transform McNellie's into an 80s-era soccer party, uniting fans, players, and the community ahead of FC Tulsa's historic home playoff match at ONEOK Field.







