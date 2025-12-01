FC Tulsa Re-Signs Boubacar Diallo to Multi-Year Deal

Published on December 1, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa is pleased to announce that midfielder Boubacar Diallo has signed a new multi-year contract with the club ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.

Diallo, 22, has quickly established himself as a key presence in midfield for the Scissortails. Over the past two seasons he has logged 60 regular season appearances and 4,703 minutes of action and ranks seventh in the USL Championship with 308 duels won. A native of Livingston, N.J., Diallo has also won 59 tackles at a 60.2 percent success rate and recorded 240 recoveries and 53 interceptions while also logging four goals, two assists and 25 chances created.

"We're thrilled to secure Boubacar's future here in Tulsa," said Caleb Sewell, Sporting Director & General Manager of FC Tulsa. "His energy, athleticism, and commitment reflect everything we want in our squad, and his first-class character is something we deeply value. Keeping him under a long-term contract shows our belief in his ability to grow, to lead, and to help drive this club forward."

Diallo's extension underscores FC Tulsa's commitment to sustaining core continuity while building toward long-term success. The club will continue to finalize the remainder of the roster and expects to announce further signings and contract renewals in the coming days.

