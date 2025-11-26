FC Tulsa Announces Initial End-Of-Season Roster Update
Published on November 26, 2025
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa today provided the club's initial roster update following the conclusion of the 2025 USL Championship Season.
With the USL Championship roster-decision window now closed, FC Tulsa is able to confirm the following player departures ahead of the 2026 season.
Goalkeeper Michael Creek, Cole Johnson, and forward Trevor Amann have all had their contract options declined.
Forward Alex Dalou, defender Arthur Rogers, defender Patrick Seagrist, and midfielder Andrew Booth are all out of contract following the conclusion of the 2025 USL Championship season.
Forward Eliot Goldthorp and defender Travian Sousa have both departed the club at the end of their loans, returning to Lexington SC and Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders FC, respectively.
Additionally, goalkeeper Tyler Deric has announced his retirement from professional soccer.
FC Tulsa extends its sincere gratitude to each of these players for their professionalism, commitment, and contributions to the club. We wish them the very best in the next steps of their careers.
Further announcements regarding returning players and new signings will be made in the coming days.
