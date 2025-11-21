Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - USL Championship Final

Published on November 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, Okla. - The moment Tulsa has dreamed of is finally here. Presented by Williams, FC Tulsa's official match presenting sponsor, the club will host the 2025 USL Championship Final this Saturday, November 22, at 11:00 a.m. CT at ONEOK Field, marking the club's first-ever appearance in a title match. Gates open at 9:30 a.m., and fans can watch nationwide on CBS, ESPN+ (subscription required), TUDN, and SiriusXM FC Channel 157, or catch local coverage on My41.

The Scissortails punched their place in the Final with a 3-0 victory over New Mexico United in last weekend's Western Conference Final, highlighted by Taylor Calheira's brace - the first multi-goal playoff performance in club history - and a late goal from Jamie Webber. Tulsa enters the Final riding a 603-minute home shutout streak, blending defensive solidity with attacking firepower.

Standing in their way: Eastern Conference champion Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, one of the league's most experienced playoff sides and a club seeking its first USL Championship title since joining the league in 2013. Pittsburgh reached the Final after two tense penalty shootout victories against Hartford Athletic and Detroit City FC, followed by a 1-0 Eastern Conference Final win over Rhode Island FC, with goalkeeper Eric Dick extending the Hounds' 512-minute postseason shutout streak.

USL Championship Final - Fan Experience at ONEOK Field

FC Tulsa Breakfast of Champions - Season Ticket Members, Corporate Partners, and fans are invited to an exclusive pregame breakfast at the stadium from 9-10 a.m., featuring a catered meal from Justin Thompson Group and early stadium entry before public gates open. Tickets are $15 per person, capacity is limited to 500, and a match ticket is required for entry. Spots are expected to sell quickly. Reserve your Breakfast of Champions tickets here

National Anthem - Returning to ONEOK Field, American Idol Season 23 Top Ten Finalist and Tulsa Native, Kolbi Jordan, will perform the National Anthem.

Tickets & Season Passes - FC Tulsa has released a limited block of lower-bowl and supporter section seats exclusively for 2026 Season Ticket holders. Fans can secure seats at https://www.fctulsa.com/tickets/ or via the FC Tulsa ticket office at tickets@fctulsa.com or 918-727-2231. Securing a seat also unlocks exclusive Championship Final pricing with 2026 Season Ticket Memberships.

2025 Road to the Final

FC Tulsa (Western Conference Champions)

Tulsa advanced to the 2025 USL Championship Final with a series of dramatic late victories in the Western Conference playoffs. The Scissortails won extra-time matches against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and Phoenix Rising FC, both by 1-0, with Stefan Lukić scoring the decisive goals. These results propelled Tulsa into the Conference Final and ultimately to their first-ever USL Championship Final appearance.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (Eastern Conference Champions)

Pittsburgh reached the Final through a combination of defensive resilience and spot-kick precision. After 0-0 draws against Hartford Athletic and Detroit City FC, the Hounds advanced via penalty shootouts before clinching the Eastern Conference Final with Robbie Mertz's lone goal. Pittsburgh now makes its first-ever USL Championship Final appearance, aiming to bring a title to the Steel City.

Storylines to Watch

History in the Heartland - For the first time, FC Tulsa hosts and plays in a USL Championship Final. From finishing 10th in the Western Conference last season to finishing first and competing for a title this year, Tulsa's turnaround is one of the most remarkable in league history.

Fortress ONEOK - Tulsa has allowed only one goal across its last six home games, including extra-time matches, and has won all 14 of its most recent home fixtures in the USL Championship when scoring first. ONEOK Field has become one of the loudest and most intimidating venues in the United Soccer League.

Three-Peat in Record Attendance - Back-to-back-to-back playoff sellouts have set the stage for the largest crowds in FC Tulsa history. The quarterfinal against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC drew 7,583 fans, the semifinal against Phoenix Rising FC sold out at 7,917, and the Western Conference Final packed 9,180 fans. Now, all eyes are on Saturday, November 22, as the Scissortails look to break its attendance record again in the USL Championship Final against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

Head Coach Spencer's Stage - Luke Spencer, a two-time USL Championship winner as a player, reaches the Final for the first time as a manager. A victory would make him only the second individual in league history to win the title as both a player and coach.

First-Time Finalists - FC Tulsa and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC are both first-time finalists, extending the USL Championship's five-year streak of Finals featuring only debuting teams.

Players to Watch - Taylor Calheira (Tulsa) for his goal-scoring and high defensive pressure; Danny Griffin (Pittsburgh) for his midfield control and ball-winning ability.

Defensive Prowess - Both teams enter the Final without conceding in their prior postseason matches (330 minutes for Tulsa, 512 minutes for Pittsburgh), making this the first USL Final in which both finalists have yet to allow a goal in the playoffs.

Second-Half Strength - Tulsa leads the league with 32 second-half goals this season, including nine by Taylor Calheira, while Pittsburgh boasts the fewest first-half goals allowed (10) and 15 shutouts across the season and playoffs.

Tulsa is a Soccer City - Consecutive playoff sellouts have set the stage for Tulsa to continue writing its soccer story. Demand is soaring, and fans are urged to claim their Black and Gold seats now - 2026 Season Ticket Memberships not only secure your spot but also guarantee access to remaining lower-bowl Final tickets at face value. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to the U.S., soccer excitement in Tulsa is reaching new heights. Don't miss your chance to be part of it.







