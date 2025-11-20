LouCity to Host Open Tryouts December 6-7 Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on November 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC will host annual open tryouts the weekend of December 6-7 as the club looks for potential roster additions ahead of the 2026 season.

Click here to register, with sessions to be held on a Saturday and Sunday at the Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center, 801 Edith Road. Those 18 and older pursuing a professional soccer career are eligible.

Tryout sessions will be conducted outdoors on turf fields. Players are expected to bring the gear necessary to compete, including personal water bottles.

LouCity's coaches, plus members of the club's youth academy staff, will be on hand to evaluate participants.

Players can email the club's director of operations, Jason Israel (jisrael@loucity.com), with any questions.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.