United Soccer League Now Accepting Applications for the Pro Preseason Residency Program

Tampa, Fla. - After two successful years that have created new opportunities and development pathways for coaches, the United Soccer League (USL) is seeking its next cohort of participants for the Pro Preseason Residency (PPR) Program, presented by Gainbridge. Applications are now open and must be submitted by December 1, 2025.

The PPR Program supports emerging talent within the USL ecosystem and is a signature component of USL's coaching development program, USL Forward.

"At the USL, we're just as focused on creating professional pathways for coaches as we are for players," said Liam O'Connell, USL's Technical Director - Men's Pathway. "We're always looking for new ways to create opportunities for emerging talent to grow. Several of our past PPR participants have since earned promotions or advanced to new roles, which demonstrates to us the effectiveness of the program."

The PPR Program provides immersive, hands-on coaching experience in professional environments, working alongside head coaches and technical staff. The program consists of three phases: an initial residency with USL professional clubs, ongoing learning and development touchpoints throughout the year, and a final capstone phase where participants visit USL's corporate headquarters to meet with league executives and present their professional portfolios of their development throughout the year.

Coaches selected for the program fall into three categories -- Traveling Resident, Homegrown Resident, and Player-to-Coach Resident -- reflecting different pathways available within the initiative.

For more information about the PPR program, visit: https://www.uslsoccer.com/pro-preseason-residency. If you're interested in participating in the program, complete the application here: https://form.typeform.com/to/QpkRntSK







