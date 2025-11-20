Espy Impresses Across Three Appearances for U.S. U-17s in Dubai

Published on November 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC center back Tyson Espy put together a standout week on international duty, earning two starts and logging significant minutes with the U.S. U-17s during their camp in Dubai. The 16-year-old opened the week by going the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 victory over Australia, where he looked composed throughout, winning key tackles, breaking lines, connecting passes, making timely defensive stops, and helping anchor a back line that secured a well-earned clean sheet. Earlier in the camp, he also made a brief but positive appearance in the team's 5-2 match against England, adding to his growing body of work at the international level.

Espy followed up that performance with another full 90 in a hard-fought 4-2 loss to the Ivory Coast, delivering a strong showing despite the result. He won several important tackles and aerial duels while displaying poise against a dynamic attacking side, further demonstrating his ability to handle high-level competition. With two starts and three appearances across the camp, Espy continued to build momentum and solidify his place within the 2009 age group. His performances in Dubai further underscore his status as one of the top young defenders in the U.S. youth system and a rising talent for both club and country.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.