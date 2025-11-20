Abdellatif Aboukoura Wins USL Championship Young Player of the Year

Published on November 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United Football Club's Abdellatif Aboukoura has won the USL Championship Young Player of the Year Award, following a record-breaking 2025 season. At just 21 years old, Aboukoura becomes the first player in club history to win a post-season USL Championship award.

Aboukoura earned the Young Player of the Year award with 54 percent of the ballot, voted on by club management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every USL market following the conclusion of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. Last week, Aboukoura was named to the USL Championship All-League Second Team, making him the first player in club history to be named to an All-League Team.

"I am very grateful to have won this award," said Abdellatif Aboukoura. "Thank you to God, my family, the coaching staff, and my teammates at Loudoun. This only motivates me more to train harder and stay focused on accomplishing both my personal goals and helping the team win trophies."

Aboukoura tallied 12 goals (15 across all competitions) and two assists in USL Championship play in the 2025 season. On top of a historic scoring season, Aboukoura earned the youngest-ever USL Championship Player of the Month award, winning the award in March with four goals and one assist. Aboukoura helped secure club records as well, with Loudoun United recording the most league wins (3) and points (9) in an opening month (March) in club history. The 21-year-old's 14 goal contributions helped lead Loudoun United to its first-ever playoff berth this season.

"Abdellatif has been outstanding this season," said Karl Sharman, President of Loudoun United FC. "This Young Player of the Year award isn't a surprise for me. He's shown real quality, consistency, and maturity beyond his age. He's a player who turns up every day to improve, and you can see that in his performances. He's a credit to the club, and there's no doubt he's got a big future ahead of him."

2025 Scoring Summary

March 8th, 2025 at Birmingham Legion FC: one goal and one assist

March 15th, 2025 at North Carolina FC: one goal

March 29th, 2025 vs. Rhode Island FC: two goals

April 12th, 2025 at Tampa Bay Rowdies: one goal

April 19th, 2025 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: one goal

May 10th, 2025 vs. Lexington SC: one goal

May 17th, 2025 at Miami FC: one goal

June 14th, 2025 vs. Detroit City FC: two goals

June 25th, 2025 vs. Louisville City FC: one goal

September 28th, 2025 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies: one goal, one assist

The Fairfax, VA native was a part of the D.C. United Academy originally made its debut with Loudoun United in the USL against Miami FC on May 2, 2021, at the age of 16, and was assigned Legacy Number 68. Aboukoura holds eligibility to represent both the United States and Egypt on the international level, having been born in the United States to Egyptian parents.







