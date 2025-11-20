Registration Now Open for Republic FC's Winter Break Camps

Sacramento Republic FC is excited to open registration for its 2025 Winter Break Camps. This December, players ages 4-16 can join the club for two fun and engaging camp experiences led by a professional trained and licensed coaching staff. The only winter soccer camp ran entirely by a local professional club, the program will focus on developing individual technical skills in a supportive, development-focused environment.

Each camp will include expert instruction, an official Republic FC camp T-shirt, and a ticket to a 2026 home match at Heart Health Park. Players will have the opportunity to gain new skills, meet new friends, and prepare for their upcoming season.

The first camp will be held on Monday, December 22 at Promontory Community Park in El Dorado Hills. Players ages 4-6 will train from 9:00-10:30 a.m. while players ages 7-16 will participate from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The second camp will take place on Tuesday, December 23 at Woodland Sports Park in Woodland, following the same age groups and times.

Registration for both camps is now open. Families are encouraged to sign up early to secure their spot.

