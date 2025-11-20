Registration Now Open for Republic FC's Winter Break Camps
Published on November 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Sacramento Republic FC is excited to open registration for its 2025 Winter Break Camps. This December, players ages 4-16 can join the club for two fun and engaging camp experiences led by a professional trained and licensed coaching staff. The only winter soccer camp ran entirely by a local professional club, the program will focus on developing individual technical skills in a supportive, development-focused environment.
Each camp will include expert instruction, an official Republic FC camp T-shirt, and a ticket to a 2026 home match at Heart Health Park. Players will have the opportunity to gain new skills, meet new friends, and prepare for their upcoming season.
The first camp will be held on Monday, December 22 at Promontory Community Park in El Dorado Hills. Players ages 4-6 will train from 9:00-10:30 a.m. while players ages 7-16 will participate from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The second camp will take place on Tuesday, December 23 at Woodland Sports Park in Woodland, following the same age groups and times.
Registration for both camps is now open. Families are encouraged to sign up early to secure their spot.
Registration is open now at the following link
https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=1431279
United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 20, 2025
- United Soccer League Now Accepting Applications for the Pro Preseason Residency Program - USL
- Registration Now Open for Republic FC's Winter Break Camps - Sacramento Republic FC
- Abdellatif Aboukoura Wins USL Championship Young Player of the Year - Loudoun United FC
- LouCity to Host Open Tryouts December 6-7 Ahead of 2026 Season - Louisville City FC
- Centreville Bank Stadium to Host World's Biggest Soccer Tournament Draw Party - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento Republic FC Stories
- Registration Now Open for Republic FC's Winter Break Camps
- Republic FC to Host Open Tryouts on January 10th and 11th
- Rodrigo Lopez Closes out Storied Career as Republic FC's 2025 Most Valuable Player
- Lee Desmond Shines as Republic FC's Defensive MVP
- Danny Vitiello Earns Third Consecutive Nomination for Goalkeeper of the Year