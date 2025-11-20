Switchbacks FC Sign Stevie Echevarria to New Contract

Published on November 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today it has signed midfielder Stevie Echevarria to a new contract for the 2026 & 2027 USL Championship season. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.

Echevarria, a veteran player, joined the Switchbacks in 2021. Since then, he has made 126 appearances, scored four goals, tallied seven assists, and logged 7,070 total minutes.

"Stevie [Echevarria] is part of this club's DNA. He will consistently do whatever it takes for the betterment of the team on and off the field," said Alan McCann. "I believe the fans see that every time he plays, and everyone who works with him on a day-to-day basis definitely sees it. We're very excited that he is continuing on his story in Colorado Springs."

His soccer journey began in 2011 when he signed with the New York Red Bulls Academy. He went on to attend Wake Forest University, where he appeared in 79 matches, scoring seven goals and adding six assists. After college, he played for NYRB II, making 19 appearances.

Echevarria also brings international experience, having debuted for Puerto Rico's Men's National Team in September 2024. Since then, he has earned eight more caps and scored one goal.

"I'm buzzing to be returning in 2026," said Echevarria. "I love this city, the fans, and the club."

Name: Stevie Echevarria

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'8"

Date of Birth: 04/9/1996

Age: 29

Hometown: Slate Hill, New York







