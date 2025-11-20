Switchbacks FC Sign Stevie Echevarria to New Contract
Published on November 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today it has signed midfielder Stevie Echevarria to a new contract for the 2026 & 2027 USL Championship season. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.
Echevarria, a veteran player, joined the Switchbacks in 2021. Since then, he has made 126 appearances, scored four goals, tallied seven assists, and logged 7,070 total minutes.
"Stevie [Echevarria] is part of this club's DNA. He will consistently do whatever it takes for the betterment of the team on and off the field," said Alan McCann. "I believe the fans see that every time he plays, and everyone who works with him on a day-to-day basis definitely sees it. We're very excited that he is continuing on his story in Colorado Springs."
His soccer journey began in 2011 when he signed with the New York Red Bulls Academy. He went on to attend Wake Forest University, where he appeared in 79 matches, scoring seven goals and adding six assists. After college, he played for NYRB II, making 19 appearances.
Echevarria also brings international experience, having debuted for Puerto Rico's Men's National Team in September 2024. Since then, he has earned eight more caps and scored one goal.
"I'm buzzing to be returning in 2026," said Echevarria. "I love this city, the fans, and the club."
Name: Stevie Echevarria
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5'8"
Date of Birth: 04/9/1996
Age: 29
Hometown: Slate Hill, New York
United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 20, 2025
- Switchbacks FC Sign Stevie Echevarria to New Contract - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Chihuahuas & Locomotive Partner with Vista Markets and Mustard Seed Café to Launch Holiday Food Drive - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Espy Impresses Across Three Appearances for U.S. U-17s in Dubai - Orange County SC
- USL Final Preview: Hounds at FC Tulsa - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- United Soccer League Now Accepting Applications for the Pro Preseason Residency Program - USL
- Registration Now Open for Republic FC's Winter Break Camps - Sacramento Republic FC
- Abdellatif Aboukoura Wins USL Championship Young Player of the Year - Loudoun United FC
- LouCity to Host Open Tryouts December 6-7 Ahead of 2026 Season - Louisville City FC
- Centreville Bank Stadium to Host World's Biggest Soccer Tournament Draw Party - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Switchbacks FC Sign Stevie Echevarria to New Contract
- Switchbacks FC Announce Alan McCann as New Head Coach
- Switchbacks FC Players Duke Lacroix and Garven Metusala Called up for International Play
- Switchbacks FC Part Ways with Sporting Director Stephen Hogan & Head Coach James Chambers
- Switchbacks FC Fall on the Road to FC Tulsa