Centreville Bank Stadium to Host World's Biggest Soccer Tournament Draw Party

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Ahead of the world's biggest soccer tournament, set to come to Foxborough, Mass. in summer 2026, Rhode Island FC announced today that it will host a viewing party, presented by Ocean State 2026, for the tournament draw. With the draw set to take place on Friday, Dec. 5 at 12 p.m., RIFC will welcome fans to the Premium Club at Centreville Bank Stadium to watch on and learn who their country will face when the global competition kicks off in June. Limited seating is available, and attendees can RSVP by claiming a free ticket.

The Draw Party, which is free and open to all fans, will feature Premium Club bar service and a special appearance from Rhode Island's favorite holiday-themed Harbor Seal, Santa Chip! During the event, attendees will have the first chance to enter a special sweepstakes that fans will not want to miss. Ahead of an action-packed summer of soccer in 2026, the draw party is the first chance for soccer supporters to come together and celebrate the international game on the world's biggest stage.







