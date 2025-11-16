Rhode Island FC Welcomes Fans to Second-Annual Postseason Block Party

Published on November 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Following the conclusion of its second USL Championship season and an unforgettable first year at Centreville Bank Stadium, Rhode Island FC is excited to welcome all fans to help celebrate another action-packed season with its second-annual Postseason Block Party on Tuesday, Nov. 18 from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at The Guild Brewing Company in Pawtucket. All attendees can RSVP by claiming a free ticket to the event.

Tuesday's block party will feature live music, local food trucks and more! Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to hear from RIFC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith, and meet and greet with staff and players. Additionally, Rhode Island's favorite mascot, Chip the Harbor Seal, will join the entire team to mix and mingle with attendees. Ocean State fans will not want to miss this special opportunity to meet their favorite players and celebrate with fellow fans as RIFC looks forward to 2026!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.