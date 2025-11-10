Eastern Conference Final Preview: Rhode Island FC at Pittsburgh Riverhounds Sc: November 15, 2025

November 10, 2025

For the second-straight season, Rhode Island FC has punched its ticket to the Eastern Conference Final and is one of just four teams remaining in the hunt for the USL Championship title as it fights to defend its conference title. The Ocean State club will head to Highmark Stadium to face No. 7 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC after defeating North Carolina FC 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, keeping its second-straight clean sheet to secure yet another playoff upset over the No. 3 seed. This year's Eastern Conference Final will put two of the USL Championship's strongest defensive teams up against each other for the fourth time across all competitions in 2025, with both clubs yet to concede a single goal in the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs through two games. Ahead of the 2025 USL Championship Eastern Conference Final, here is everything you need to know.

AT A GLANCE

Date | Saturday, Nov. 15

Kickoff | 6:30 p.m. ET

Location | Highmark Stadium - Pittsburgh, Pa.

Broadcast | ESPN+

Social | @rhodeislandfc (X, Instagram, Facebook)

Game Hashtag | #PITvRI

Last Meeting | Aug. 2, 2025: PIT 2-0 RI - Pittsburgh, Pa.

PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS SC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 1-Eric DIck, 31-Jacob Randolph, 67-Ben Martino

DEFENDERS (7): 3-Perrin Barnes, 5-Sean Suber, 6-Max Broughton, 13-Luke Biasi, 16-Beto Ydrach, 23-Guillaume Vacter, 28-Illal Osumanu

MIDFIELDERS (9): 2-Danny Griffin, 4-Aidan O'Toole, 8-Junior Etou, 12-Charles Ahl, 14-Robbie Mertz, 15-Bradley Sample, 18-Jorge Garcia, 20-Jason Bouregy, 42-Jackson Walti

FORWARDS (5): 7-Chase Boone, 9-Augi Williams, 10-Bertin Jacquesson, 17-Brigham Larsen, 70-Pablo Linzoain

Keeping it Clean

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has advanced all the way to the Eastern Conference Final without scoring or conceding a single goal. Dating back to its regular-season finale vs. Phoenix Rising FC, it has played to three-straight 0-0 ties, advancing past Hartford Athletic (Eastern Conference Quarterfinals) and Detroit City FC (Eastern Conference Semifinals) in a pair of penalty-shootout victories. Pittsburgh has not conceded a single goal in more than a month, going 479 minutes without letting up a goal and keeping four-straight clean sheets. The last time it conceded was a 2-1 win over Indy Eleven on Oct. 11. The last time it conceded multiple goals at Highmark Stadium goes back more than another full month to a 2-0 loss vs. Players' Shield winners Louisville City FC. Pittsburgh has been remarkably solid at home, conceding multiple goals on just five occasions across all competitions in 2025, and holds a 8W-4T-3L record at Highmark Stadium.

Convert on the Attack

Although Pittsburgh has gone 313 minutes in three games without scoring, it has not come from a lack of trying. It has registered at least 11 shots in all of its last three scoreless ties, while holding its opponents to eight or fewer efforts. In total, The 'Hounds have out-scored its opponents 46-19 across its last three games, including an 18-5 advantage vs. Detroit last time out. However, of those 46 shots, it has put just seven on target. Pittsburgh found the frame just three times vs. Detroit despite nearly 400 passes in the final third leading to 18 shots. Overall, the Pennsylvania club sits inside the top ten in the USL Championship with 352 shots this season, but has converted at a rate of just 9.09 percent, which is the fifth-worst mark in the league. Pittsburgh has no problem generating dangerous chances, but as it searches for its first goal of the 2025 postseason against a team who has been equally as resilient defensively, it will need to be more clinical in front of goal.

New Face at the Helm

Ever since taking over the reins as interim head coach in October, former Pittsburgh player and academy coach Rob Vincent has led his team to an undefeated 4W-0L-1T record. Under his leadership, the club has conceded just one goal, scored five and is undefeated in two penalty shootouts. The run of form has put Pittsburgh into the Eastern Conference Final for the first time in the USL Championship era, and it could make club history with another win on Saturday. Vincent has been involved with the Riverhounds since his time as a player in 2013, when he scored 23 goals in 87 appearances during his six-year playing career. Upon his retirement in 2018, he stuck with the Riverhounds as an academy coach until eventually rising to the first-team ranks as an assistant in 2024. Now, 12 years after signing with the club as a trialist, Vincent could bring home the USL Championship Eastern Conference trophy to Pittsburgh for the first time.

RHODE ISLAND FC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 22-Jackson Lee, 1-Koke Vegas, 13-Will Meyer

DEFENDERS (8): 4-Hugo Bacharach, 6-Aimé Mabika, 14-Rio Hope-Gund, 15-Frank Nodarse, 2-Dani Rovira, 3-Aldair Sanchez, 5-Grant Stoneman, 24-Karifa Yao, 16-Cole Dewhurst, Hamady Diop

MIDFIELDERS (12): 80-Isaac Angking*, 18-Joe Brito, 20-Zachary Herivaux, 12-Clay Holstad, 17-Jojea Kwizera, 8-Taimu Okiyoshi*, 21-Maxi Rodriguez, 77-Amos Shapiro-Thompson, 19-Kevin Vang, 23-Marc Ybarra, 7-Dwayne Atkinson

FORWARDS (4): 10-Albert Dikwa, 11-Noah Fuson, 9-JJ Williams, 27-Mathieu Ndongo

*Out on loan

Chico Does the Double

In the midst of yet another physical, tight playoff battle, RIFC punched its ticket to its second-straight Eastern Conference Final thanks to a brilliant substitute appearance from Albert Dikwa "Chico." Coming off the bench with the game locked at 0-0, the 2023 USL Championship Golden Boot winner immediately delivered the killer blow with a header just six minutes after entering the game, pouncing at the back post to drill home Noah Fuson's cross from the right wing. In the third minute of second-half stoppage time, Chico forced a turnover in the midfield after goalkeeper Oliver Semmle played an errant pass, taking advantage of the out-of-position goalkeeper in the midfield and slotting the ball into the back of the wide-open net from the midfield line. The brace was Chico's second multi-goal game of 2025 across all competitions, and the fourth of his RIFC career. He is now tied with JJ Williams for a team-leading eight goals across all competitions in 2025, and an all-time team-leading 19 career goals.

Fine Margins

Similarly to Pittsburgh, Rhode Island FC's defense has been near-impenetrable recently. Led by goalkeeper Koke Vegas, who kept the team's league-leading 14th clean sheet of the season vs. NCFC, RIFC has conceded just once in its last games across the regular season and playoffs. It has not conceded a single goal in the postseason so far, keeping two clean sheets against top-three seeds in back-to-back playoff games for the first time ever. That defensive resilience has allowed RIFC to protect leads and win on narrow margins. RIFC has conceded just 11 goals in the second half of games this season, which is the the second-lowest total in the league behind only Louisville City FC (8). In the final 15 minutes of games, it has conceded just one goal while scoring seven, including Chico's brace on Saturday. Seven of RIFC's last eight wins across all competitions have been decided by game-winning goals in the second half. Overall, RIFC is unbeaten in 27 games across the regular season and playoffs when scoring the opening goal, dating back to May 2024.

Scouting the Series

Rhode Island FC and Pittsburgh will meet for the fourth time in 2025 on Saturday, and the sixth time ever, making the Riverhounds RIFC's most frequently played opponent this season. Pittsburgh holds a 3W-1L-1T advantage in the all-time series, including a pair of shutout wins in regular-season competition in 2025. Pittsburgh bested the Ocean State club 1-0 at Centreville Bank Stadium on May 24 before it once again came out victorious with a 2-0 win at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 2. RIFC did get one win against Pittsburgh in the USL Jägermeister Cup this season, scoring its first-ever goal against The 'Hounds and picking up its first-ever win at Highmark Stadium when Jojea Kwizera's goal gave the Ocean State club a 1-0 win in the group stage on May 31.







