Switchbacks FC Players Duke Lacroix and Garven Metusala Called up for International Play

Published on November 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announces that defenders Duke Lacroix and Garven Metusala have been called up to represent the Haitian National Team for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Lacroix has been named to 19 international rosters and made 11 appearances, including 10 starts. Over those matches, he has recorded two goals, one assist, and accumulated 941 minutes. Most recently, Lacroix featured in Haiti's World Cup Qualifying match against Nicaragua, where he played the full 90' and provided an assist in the 92'.

Metusala has also been a consistent and reliable presence on the international stage. The center back has earned 22 call-ups for Haiti and made 15 appearances, including 14 starts, totaling 1,138 minutes. His most recent appearance came against Honduras, where he played 45' and contributed to a strong defensive showing.

They will travel to Curacao to face Costa Rica on November 13th and Nicaragua on November 18th.







