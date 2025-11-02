Switchbacks FC Fall on the Road to FC Tulsa

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's 2025 campaign came to an end following a 1-0 extra-time defeat to FC Tulsa in the opening round of the USL Championship Playoffs.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC opened their playoff run against FC Tulsa, with both sides battling through a full 90 ¬Â² of scoreless action. The Boys in Black and Blue registered 11 shots during regulation, while defensively conceding 10 tackles, winning seven. Despite several close chances, neither team could find the back of the net in regular time.

In extra time, Tulsa broke through early in the 92 ¬Â² after being awarded a free kick from the left side of the 18-yard box. #8 Jamie Webber delivered the ball into the box, where #22 Stefan Lukic connected with a header to give Tulsa the lead.

The Switchbacks pushed forward in search of an equalizer but were unable to find the finishing touch. With that, Colorado Springs' 2025 season comes to a close.

