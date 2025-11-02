Anderson's early goal leads NCFC to Eastern Conference Quarterfinal win

Published on November 1, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC beat Loudoun United FC, 1-0, in the USL Championship Eastern Conference quarterfinals Saturday night at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The club's first-ever USL Championship playoff win moves them into the conference semifinals.

NCFC will now face the winner of No. 2 Charleston Battery and No. 7 Rhode Island FC next week. Three-seeded NCFC would be away at Charleston or host Rhode Island. The other side of the bracket plays at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 2.

Oalex Anderson scored the lone goal of the match in the 6', linking up with Ahmad Al-Qaq before driving into the box and finding the bottom corner.

Oliver Semmle made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

Match Notes:

Saturday's win was NCFC's first-ever win in the USL Championship playoffs. NCFC has competed in the league from 2018-2020 and 2024 to present, spending the 2021-2023 seasons in USL League One.

Up Next:

NCFC will now face the winner of No. 2 Charleston Battery and No. 7 Rhode Island FC in the conference semifinals. Charleston and Rhode Island kick off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 2.

NCFC (4-4-2): Oliver Semmle; Finn Sundstrom, Conor Donovan, Bryce Washington (Triston Hodge - 56'), Patrick Burner; Ahmad Al-Qaq (Jaden Servania - 72'), Mikey Maldonado, Raheem Somersall, Thomas Roberts; Oalex Anderson (Jahlane Forbes - 90' + 1'), Pedro Dolabella

Subs Not Used: Jake McGuire, Paco Craig, Louis Perez, Rodrigo Da Costa, Jayson Quintanilla

LDN (4-4-2): Ryan Jack; Kwame Awuah (Moses Nyeman - 82'), Bolu Akinyode (Robert Dambrot - 74'), Cole Turner (Arquimides Ordonez - 74'), Keegan Tingey; Florian Valot, Tommy McCabe, Drew Skundrich, Omari Glasgow (Ben Mines - 82'); Riley Bidois (Zach Ryan - 67'), Abdellatif Aboukoura (Pedro Santos - 74')

Subs Not Used: Alex Nagy, Lorenzo Herrera Rauda

Score:

NCFC: 1

LDN: 0

Goals:

NCFC: O. Anderson - 6' (A. Al-Qaq)

LDN: -

Cautions:

NCFC: A. Al-Qaq - 70', F. Sundstrom - 90', P. Burner - 90' + 1'

LDN: C. Turner - 10', Bench - 90' + 2'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

LDN: -

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 2,005







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.