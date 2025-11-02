New Mexico United Advances to Western Conference Semifinals with 2-0 Victory Over San Antonio FC

Published on November 1, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

In front of a raucous crowd of almost 9,000 fans at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park, New Mexico United rose to the occasion with a commanding 2-0 win over San Antonio FC in the USL Championship Quarterfinals, securing their place in the Western Conference Semifinals and extending their postseason run.

From the opening whistle, United came out on the attack. Just five minutes in, Valentin Noël nearly opened the scoring with a thunderous strike off the crossbar that ignited the home crowd. United's relentless pressure paid off moments later, when Mukwelle Akale pounced on a rebound to slot home the opener. With that goal, Akale became United's all-time playoff goals leader with two to his name.

United pushed to extend their lead before halftime, generating multiple quality chances in the 36th minute. On the other end, goalkeeper Kris Shakes came up big in the 39th minute, making a crucial save to preserve the 1-0 advantage heading into the break.

The second half saw more of the same from United, as they controlled possession and dictated the pace. In the 58th minute, Noël doubled the lead with a composed finish following a perfectly placed pass from Kipp Keller. Shakes continued his standout performance in the 72nd minute, denying a San Antonio free kick to secure the clean sheet in his first playoff start.

As the final whistle blew, the Black & Yellow celebrated a complete team performance - one defined by energy, defensive discipline, and clinical finishing - in front of a jubilant home crowd.

Standout Performers:

Mukwelle Akale - Opened the scoring and made history as New Mexico United's all-time playoff goals leader. His creativity, movement, and relentless work rate kept San Antonio's defense under pressure throughout the match.

Valentin Noël - Doubled United's lead with a composed finish and nearly found the net earlier with a strike off the crossbar. A consistent attacking threat who dictated play in the final third.

Kris Shakes - Earned a clean sheet in his first playoff start, anchoring United's defense with confidence. Delivered two critical saves that preserved the lead and secured the victory.

Stats Summary: NM/SAFC

Shots: 13/6

Shots on Goal: 6/5

Saves: 4/4

Corners Won: 0/3

Fouls: 12/19

Misconduct Summary:

NM: Gedion Zelalem (Yellow Card - 33')

NM: Dayton Harris (Yellow Card - 71')

SAFC: Jorge Hernández(Yellow Card - 75')

What's Next:

With the victory, New Mexico United advances to the Western Conference Semifinals of the USL Championship Playoffs. Following a statement performance at home, the Black & Yellow will look to carry their momentum forward, keep their postseason dreams alive, and continue their push toward a Western Conference Final berth.







