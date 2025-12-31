New Mexico United Announces Departure of Goalkeeper Alex Tambakis

Albuquerque, N.M. - - New Mexico United announced today that goalkeeper Alex Tambakis will be departing the club, closing a historic chapter in Black & Yellow after five seasons.

Tambakis joined New Mexico United in March 2021 and quickly established himself as one of the most accomplished goalkeepers in both club and league history. Over his time with United, he made 145 appearances, providing stability and leadership along the back line, and was named New Mexico United's Defensive Player of the Year following the 2022 season.

Across his professional career, Tambakis has appeared in 267 matches, logging 23,880 minutes, recording 63 clean sheets, and making 655 saves, the most in USL Championship Regular Season history. He also ranks tied for first all-time in regular season shutouts (58) and 10th all-time in minutes played (21,194), sitting just 43 minutes shy of ninth place. Over his career, he has conceded 367 goals, often while facing some of the league's highest shot volumes.

Tambakis' impact went far beyond the stat sheet. His leadership and consistency helped define New Mexico United's identity during one of the most successful stretches in club history. He departs as one of the most decorated goalkeepers the USL Championship has seen.

New Mexico United thanks Alex Tambakis for his contributions and wishes him continued success in the next chapter of his career.







