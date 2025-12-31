FC Tulsa Announces Return of Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda for 2026 Season

Published on December 31, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa has secured continuity at the back line, announcing today that goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda will return for his third season with the Scissortails ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season.

"Johan took a big step forward in 2025 in his development, playing the most minutes he has played in a single season to date," said Caleb Sewell, FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager. "We look forward to his continued development and him pushing our goalkeeper group to new levels as we continue building toward 2026."

Peñaranda started the 2025 season strong, earning a Team of the Week nod in March for a shutout win in Week 1 and was a constant presence between the posts in 2025, starting in all 26 of his appearances, logging 2,370 minutes, and tallying 8 of the team's 14 clean sheets. His availability and consistency made him a foundational piece of FC Tulsa's defensive structure throughout the season.

Across league play, Peñaranda recorded 54 saves while conceding 26 goals, regularly coming up big in critical moments to keep matches within reach. His command of the penalty area was evident with 22 clean catches and 10 punches, showing confidence dealing with crosses and second balls under pressure. He also contributed actively outside the six-yard box, registering 21 clearances.

New for the 2026 Season: FC Tulsa Sideline Club

FC Tulsa is introducing the all-new Sideline Club, offering fans an elevated matchday experience. Members will enjoy exclusive pre- and post-game field access, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information or to secure your Sideline Club experience, contact 918-727-2231 or tickets@fctulsa.com.

FC Tulsa will return to ONEOK Field for its 2026 USL Championship Home Opener on March 14, 2026 when it hosts San Antonio FC. Fans can secure their spots early with a 2026 Season Ticket Membership, which are available now at www.fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 31, 2025

FC Tulsa Announces Return of Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda for 2026 Season - FC Tulsa

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.