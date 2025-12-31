Former Miami FC Defender Alessandro Milesi Returns to the Club

Published on December 31, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of defender Alessandro Milesi for the 2026 USL Championship season.

Milesi previously played for Miami FC in the club's National Independent Soccer Association days in the 2019 Fall season. The defender is now back to play with the team as it enters its seventh season in the USL Championship.

Milesi returns to Miami following a four-year campaign in Peru's Liga 1 Apertura, during which he played for Universidad San Martín de Porres, Club Atlético Grau, Alianza Atlético Sullana, and most recently Cusco FC.

"I am grateful to be back," said Milesi on returning to the club. "Looking forward to meeting the team and giving it our all this upcoming season."

The 26-year-old began his career in Italy's Primavera 2 - A playing for Brescia Calcio in 2017, where he played for two seasons before moving up to their Serie B squad. While with the team, they won the Italian Second Division Championship in 2018.

On the international side, Milesi was called up to the Peruvian U-20 National Team in 2018 for international friendlies and in 2019 for the U-20 South American Championship.

