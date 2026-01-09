FC Tulsa Signs Legendary Goalkeeper Alex Tambakis from New Mexico United

TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa has added one of the most accomplished goalkeepers in USL Championship history, announcing today the signing of Alex Tambakis from New Mexico United ahead of the 2026 season.

A native of Athens, Greece, Tambakis joined New Mexico United prior to the 2021 season and quickly became a defining figure for the club and the league. Widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers in USL Championship history, Tambakis entered the 2025 season as the league's all-time regular-season leader in saves with 619 and as of September 2025 - Most Shutouts in the USL Championship Regular Season at 58.

During the 2025 campaign, Tambakis continued to deliver in high-leverage moments, conceding 23 goals while making 47 saves. He was nominated for Save of the Year following a spectacular double save on March 29 against Miami FC, a sequence that quickly emerged as one of the premier defensive moments of the season.

Over his tenure with New Mexico United, Tambakis became a key player. He stands first in club history in saves with 304 and clean sheets with 26, ranks third all-time in appearances with 124 across all competitions, and holds club records in wins.

His experience includes European pedigree from his early career with Panathinaikos, blending elite technical training with years of USL Championship leadership.

"Alex is a standard-setter, and a top goalkeeper in the league," said FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager Caleb Sewell. "He's a legendary figure in this league because of how consistently he performs and how much trust he brings to the group in front of him. His experience, leadership, and mentality raise everyone's level, and we're excited to bring that presence to Tulsa."

Prior to joining New Mexico United, Tambakis spent three seasons with North Carolina FC in the USL Championship after two seasons on loan with Charleston Battery.

