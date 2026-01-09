Rhode Island FC Transfers Albert Dikwa "Chico" to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Published on January 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today it has reached an agreement with USL Championship Eastern Conference side Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC for the transfer of forward Albert Dikwa "Chico," pending league and federation approval. RIFC will receive an undisclosed fee for the transfer.

"Albert will always have an important place in RIFC history," said RIFC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "We thank him for his meaningful contributions during our first two seasons and wish him the best in his future."

Chico joined RIFC ahead of its inaugural season in 2024 and has played an important role in shaping the first two seasons for the club. In 68 appearances for RIFC across all competitions, he departs as the Ocean State club's joint all-time leading goalscorer with 19 goals and is second all-time with nine assists.

Further roster announcements will be made in the coming weeks as Rhode Island FC prepares for the 2026 season.

