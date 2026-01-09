Sporting JAX Acquires Goalkeeper Christian Olivares on Loan from St. Louis CITY

Published on January 9, 2026

Sporting Club Jacksonville announced it has acquired goalkeeper Christian Olivares on loan from St. Louis CITY SC ahead of the club's inaugural 2026 USL Championship season.

A Washington native, Olivares joins Sporting JAX after spending the past three seasons within the St. Louis CITY organization, including time with St. Louis City II. The young keeper brings proven experience at the professional level and continued upside as Sporting JAX builds its first men's roster.

Olivares posted a strong 2023 campaign with St. Louis City II, starting eight of the club's first 12 matches and posting a 3-3-2 record. He recorded two penalty kick victories and one clean sheet before suffering an injury that sidelined him for 10 matches. Upon returning, Olivares played a key role in the push to the postseason, helping St. Louis City II secure two wins and a draw down the stretch.

Across his time in the St. Louis CITY system, Olivares has made 45 professional appearances with 39 starts, registering 11 clean sheets. His performances earned him recognition as a 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Year finalist.

"Christian brings a competitive edge, strong shot-stopping ability, and valuable experience from a top professional environment," said Sporting JAX Head Coach Liam Fox. "He's a goalkeeper who understands what it takes to win at this level and fits well with the long-term vision we're building here."

With Olivares between the posts, Sporting JAX adds a reliable presence in goal and a player positioned to continue developing alongside the club as it prepares for its inaugural season.

Sporting JAX will continue to announce additional player signings in the coming weeks as preparations continue for the club's inaugural USL Championship season. Fans can secure their place for the historic first season with a $25 season ticket deposit.







