Sporting JAX Announces Next Wave of Inaugural Men's Team Signings

Published on December 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville announced it has agreed to terms with three additional players for the club's inaugural 2026 USL Championship roster: midfielder Brem Soumaoro, defender Edgardo Rito, and right back Harvey Neville, pending league and federation approval.

The trio joins recently announced signees Luc Granitur and Dida Armstrong, adding proven international resumes and high-level professional experience to the men's squad ahead of Sporting JAX's debut season this March at UNF's Hodges Stadium.

Between them, Soumaoro, Rito, and Neville bring elite competition backgrounds from Europe, South America, Major League Soccer, and the USL Championship - signaling a clear step in Sporting JAX's roster construction strategy: combining global experience with domestic excellence to build a competitive team from day one.

Soumaoro Brings Veteran Depth + International Leadership

Soumaoro, 29, is a midfielder with more than a decade of professional experience across Europe and North America. Soumaoro began his professional career at age 16 with FC Twente in the Netherlands before competing in Germany, Italy, and Canada. He most recently spent two seasons with Indy Eleven in the USL Championship and has earned 10 international caps with the Liberian national team, including World Cup qualifying appearances in 2021.

"Sporting JAX is bringing something special to American soccer," Soumaoro said. "I've played around the world, and I see real ambition, vision, and belief here in Jacksonville. I'm excited to help build this club and make history with the community."

Rito Arrives With USL All-League Pedigree

Defender Edgardo Rito, 28, joins Sporting JAX after logging 31 appearances with Phoenix Rising FC during the 2024 USL Championship season and spending 2025 on loan with Caracas FC. He has an established record of success across the league, having been named to the USL Championship All-League First Team in 2022 with Oakland Roots SC. His U.S. experience also includes New York Red Bulls II and Hartford Athletic.

"This is an exciting new challenge for me," Rito said. "I know what it takes to succeed in the USL Championship, and I see huge potential in Jacksonville. I can't wait to get started and show what this team can become."

Neville Joins After MLS + International Youth Development Pathway

Right back Harvey Neville, 23, arrives after professional stints with Inter Miami CF and Portland Timbers 2. Neville, who progressed through Manchester United's academy beginning at age 16, made 11 MLS appearances and earned three U.S. Open Cup appearances with Inter Miami. He also represented the Republic of Ireland at the U-19 level and appeared in 44 matches in MLS NEXT Pro.

"The opportunity here is massive," Neville said. "The vision of the club, the energy of the city, and the chance to help launch something from the ground up is what really drew me in. Jacksonville feels like the right fit at the right time."

Head Coach Liam Fox on the Three Signings

Sporting JAX Men's Head Coach Liam Fox emphasized the balance of experience and quality the signings bring to the inaugural roster:

"Each of these players has competed at a high level and understands the demands of professional football. Brem provides leadership and presence in the midfield, Edgardo brings proven success in this league, and Harvey adds outstanding pedigree and potential. They fit the identity we are building, and they will excite our supporters."

2026 Season Begins March 7 at Hodges Stadium

The additions of Soumaoro, Rito, and Neville highlight a fast-building Sporting JAX roster ahead of its USL Championship debut on Saturday, March 7, 2026, when the club hosts Hartford Athletic at Hodges Stadium.

Season tickets for the inaugural campaign, featuring 17 home matches, are available now at sportingjax.com or by calling 904.863.KICK.

