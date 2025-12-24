FC Tulsa Announces Return of Midfielder Marcos Cerato for 2026 Season
Published on December 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa has officially secured the return of midfielder Marcos Cerato for the 2026 season.
"Marcos is the kind of player every team wants in their midfield," said FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager Caleb Sewell. "He's intelligent, dependable, and committed to doing the work on both sides of the ball. His ability to control tempo, break up play, and contribute in key moments makes him incredibly valuable to our group. We're excited to have him back as we continue building toward our goals in 2026."
The Curitiba, Brazil native proved to be a steady and influential presence throughout the 2025 campaign, appearing in 19 matches and logging 1,283 minutes across all competitions, including 14 starts. Operating as a reliable two-way midfielder, he contributed a pair each of goals and assists. In the attacking third, Cerato delivered 13 key passes, completed four successful crosses, making the midfielder a dependable playmaker
Beyond the final third, Cerato's impact was felt in the engine room. He won 21 tackles, and tallied 23 clearances, 3 blocks, and 8 interceptions, consistently disrupting opposition rhythm. On the ball, his composure stood out, completing 370 passes at a 74.6%accuracy rate throughout the season.,
New for the 2026 Season: FC Tulsa Sideline Club
FC Tulsa is introducing the all-new Sideline Club, offering fans an elevated matchday experience. Members will enjoy exclusive pre- and post-game field access, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information or to secure your Sideline Club experience, contact 918-727-2231 or tickets@fctulsa.com.
FC Tulsa will return to ONEOK Field for its 2026 USL Championship Home Opener on March 14, 2026 when it hosts San Antonio FC. Fans can secure their spots early with a 2026 Season Ticket Membership, which are available now at www.fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231.
