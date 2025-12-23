Miami FC Signs League One Midfielder Bachir Ndiaye

Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of midfielder Bachir Ndiaye for the 2026 USL Championship season.

Ndiaye signs with Miami following three seasons with League One side Charlotte Independence. Ndiaye recorded 6,104 minutes with the Independence spanning 85 appearances across all competitions. The Senegalese midfielder allotted four goals and an assist in the 2025 season.

"This is a great opportunity for me to join a team as such as Miami FC," said Ndiaye on his signing. "I am very excited about this upcoming season and cannot wait to get started."

Prior to making his professional debut, Ndiaye played his freshman season at Louisburg College before transferring to University of North Carolina Wilmington for the remainder of his collegiate career. While with Louisburg he was named First-Team All-Conference following six goals and three assists that season. With UNCW, the defensive midfielder was a key member of the squad, earning All-Colonial Athletic Association First-Teamer, United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic First Team, and CAA Championship All-Tournament Team honors.

Ndiaye was drafted by Inter Miami in the second round of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft as the 47th overall pick before joining the Charlotte Independence.

Ndiaye played high school soccer at Northside High School in Roanoke County, Virginia and earned a 3A All-State distinction.

