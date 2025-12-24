Jeciel Cedeño Returns on One-Year Deal

Published on December 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City Football Club forward Jeciel Cedeño

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City Football Club forward Jeciel Cedeño(Detroit City FC)

DETROIT - Detroit City Football Club is pleased to announce today that forward Jeciel Cedeño (Legacy #216) has rejoined the club, keeping him in the Rouge and Gold through the 2026 season with an option in place for 2027. The deal is pending league and federation approval.

Cedeño was a mainstay in the DCFC lineup in his first full season with the club. He would be Detroit City's season appearance leader in 2025, playing in 37 games out of a possible 38. Cedeño picked up five goals and added two assists across all competitions for Le Rouge and was a major player down the stretch. Cedeño joined Le Rouge in July 2024, having previously played for Oakland Roots. In his first year with the club in 2024, Cedeño appeared in 12 matches for Le Rouge, starting in four of them.

Cedeño spent two split seasons with Oakland Roots before transferring to DCFC in mid-2024. During the first part of 2024, he played in 21 matches, starting 16 of them, and scored three goals, notably netting Oakland's first goal of the season. He initially joined Oakland Roots in mid-2023. In 22 games that season, he started 17, scored once, and provided three assists.

Cedeño started the 2023 season with Hartford Athletic before being transferred to Oakland Roots midseason. In 2023, he played in 12 matches across various competitions, scoring two goals and providing two assists. In 2022, Cedeño featured in 10 games for the Eastern Conference club, and in his first season with Hartford, he appeared in 16 matches.

The Ecuadorian moved to New Jersey at the age of 12 but returned to Ecuador at 16 to join the Barcelona de Guayaquil academy, where he played for three seasons. After returning to his home country, he came back to New Jersey to join the New York Red Bulls Academy. He made his first professional start with New York Red Bulls II against Atlanta United II in June 2019, earning his first professional assist during that match.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.