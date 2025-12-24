Leggett Completes Transfer to Monterey Bay
Published on December 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery News Release
The Charleston Battery announced Tuesday the permanent transfer of forward Wesley Leggett to USL Championship side Monterey Bay FC, pending league and federation approval. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Leggett featured in four matches for the Battery after joining the club as a late-season acquisition from Loudoun United FC in 2025.
The club thanks Wesley for his contributions to Charleston and wishes him well in the next chapter of his career.
Check out the Charleston Battery Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 23, 2025
- FC Tulsa Announces Return of Midfielder Marcos Cerato for 2026 Season - FC Tulsa
- Sporting JAX Announces Next Wave of Inaugural Men's Team Signings - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Leggett Completes Transfer to Monterey Bay - Charleston Battery
- MBFC Acquires FW Wesley Leggett Via Transfer from Charleston Battery - Monterey Bay FC
- Jeciel Cedeño Returns on One-Year Deal - Detroit City FC
- Miami FC Signs League One Midfielder Bachir Ndiaye - Miami FC
- Rowdies Welcome Defender Yanis Leerman for 2026 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Alfredo Midence Under Contract for 2026 USL Championship Season with LSC - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charleston Battery Stories
- Leggett Completes Transfer to Monterey Bay
- Aaron Molloy Transferred from Charleston to Lexington for Record Intraleague Fee
- Battery's 2026 USL Championship, Prinx Tires USL Cup Schedules Released
- Battery Paired in Prinx Tires USL Cup Group 6 with Richmond, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Loudoun
- Battery's 2026 Home Opener Set for March 7 against Reigning Champs Pittsburgh