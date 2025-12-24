Leggett Completes Transfer to Monterey Bay

Published on December 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







The Charleston Battery announced Tuesday the permanent transfer of forward Wesley Leggett to USL Championship side Monterey Bay FC, pending league and federation approval. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Leggett featured in four matches for the Battery after joining the club as a late-season acquisition from Loudoun United FC in 2025.

The club thanks Wesley for his contributions to Charleston and wishes him well in the next chapter of his career.







