Alfredo Midence Under Contract for 2026 USL Championship Season with LSC

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Midfielder Alfredo Midence is returning to the Bluegrass for the second year of his multi-year contract in 2026.

Midence appeared 17 times for Lexington across all competitions in 2025, logging 1,011 total minutes. He started eight consecutive matches for the Greens from May 24-Aug. 1, then started the club's final two matches of the season.

The Honduran scored once in USL Championship play, once during the U.S. Open Cup and added three assists in Prinx Tires USL Cup play.

Midence also scored once and tallied four assists for Charlotte Independence in USL League One while on loan from Lexington.

"I'm really excited to get back with the team," said Midence. "We have some work to do in order to give our people what they deserve."

Midence joins Michael Adedokun, Latif Blessing, Luís Felipe, Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino and Aaron Molloy as midfielders signed to Lexington SC's roster next season.

2026 USL Championship Roster

Goalkeepers: Brooks Thompson, Logan Ketterer

Defenders: Kendall Burks, Jacob Greene, Joe Hafferty, Marqes Muir, Arturo Ordóñez, Xavier Zengue

Midfielders: Michael Adedokun, Latif Blessing, Luís Felipe, Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino, Alfredo Midence, Aaron Molloy

Forwards: Marcus Epps, Braudílio Rodrigues, Malik Henry-Scott, Milo Yosef







