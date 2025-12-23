Alfredo Midence Under Contract for 2026 USL Championship Season with LSC
Published on December 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Midfielder Alfredo Midence is returning to the Bluegrass for the second year of his multi-year contract in 2026.
Midence appeared 17 times for Lexington across all competitions in 2025, logging 1,011 total minutes. He started eight consecutive matches for the Greens from May 24-Aug. 1, then started the club's final two matches of the season.
The Honduran scored once in USL Championship play, once during the U.S. Open Cup and added three assists in Prinx Tires USL Cup play.
Midence also scored once and tallied four assists for Charlotte Independence in USL League One while on loan from Lexington.
"I'm really excited to get back with the team," said Midence. "We have some work to do in order to give our people what they deserve."
Midence joins Michael Adedokun, Latif Blessing, Luís Felipe, Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino and Aaron Molloy as midfielders signed to Lexington SC's roster next season.
2026 USL Championship Roster
Goalkeepers: Brooks Thompson, Logan Ketterer
Defenders: Kendall Burks, Jacob Greene, Joe Hafferty, Marqes Muir, Arturo Ordóñez, Xavier Zengue
Midfielders: Michael Adedokun, Latif Blessing, Luís Felipe, Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino, Alfredo Midence, Aaron Molloy
Forwards: Marcus Epps, Braudílio Rodrigues, Malik Henry-Scott, Milo Yosef
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 23, 2025
- Miami FC Signs League One Midfielder Bachir Ndiaye - Miami FC
- Rowdies Welcome Defender Yanis Leerman for 2026 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Alfredo Midence Under Contract for 2026 USL Championship Season with LSC - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Alfredo Midence Under Contract for 2026 USL Championship Season with LSC
- Nick Firmino Returns to Lexington Sporting Club in 2026
- Lexington SC Women Enter Winter Break Undefeated Through 14 Matches
- Lexington SC Acquires 4x USL Championship All-League First Team Midfielder Aaron Molloy
- Lexington Sporting Club's 2026 USL Championship Schedule Unveiled