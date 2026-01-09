Star Striker Dikwa Returning to Hounds

Published on January 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release









Pittsburgh Riverhounds forward Albert Dikwa

(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC) Pittsburgh Riverhounds forward Albert Dikwa(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC)

PITTSBURGH - One of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds' greats is headed back to Pittsburgh after the club agreed to terms with Rhode Island FC to secure the transfer of forward Albert Dikwa back to the Hounds for the 2026 season and beyond.

Dikwa, 28, was the 2023 USL Championship Player of the Year and Golden Boot winner with the Hounds, as his league-best 20 goals help the team bring home the Players' Shield with the best record in the league. He spent the past two seasons with Rhode Island, scoring 19 goals and adding 10 assists across all competitions while helping the expansion club reach the USL Championship Final in 2024.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Albert back home to Pittsburgh!" said Sporting Director Dan Visser, who was the team's top assistant coach during Dikwa's first stint in Pittsburgh. "His familiarity with our club and our city makes this move a natural fit. He's been a big part of our past and he'll be a big part of our future."

Dikwa already ranks among the scoring leaders in club history from his first tenure with the team from 2020-23. His 37 goals are the second-most all-time for the Hounds, and his 20-goal season in 2023 made him just the third player with at least 20 in a single season with the club.

"I'm extremely happy to be back home in Pittsburgh. I can't wait to get back to work and representing my city again. Let's go Hounds!" Dikwa said.

A native of Garoua, Cameroon, Dikwa attended high school at Florida's Monteverde Academy before signing professionally directly out of school with Orlando City B, at that time a USL Championship club. In a career that includes stints with Orlando (2017), Saint Louis FC (2018-19), the Hounds and Rhode Island, he has scored 56 regular-season goals in the Championship and another seven in cup and postseason play.

Financial terms of the transfer are not disclosed, and the transfer is pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.

Dikwa and the Hounds will begin preseason training on Jan. 26, building up toward the team's season opener on March 7 at the Charleston Battery. 2026 season tickets and multi-game flex packs are on sale now at riverhounds.com/tickets or by calling the Highmark Stadium Box Office at 412-865-GOAL.

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.