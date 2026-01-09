New Mexico United Signs Defender Kipp Keller for 2026 Season

Published on January 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Albuquerque, N.M. - New Mexico United announced today the club has officially signed defender Kipp Keller for the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

"From the moment last season ended, bringing Kipp back was a top priority for us," said Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "He joined the club on loan midseason and made an immediate impact, both on and off the field. His tenacity, leadership, and commitment were unmatched, and we're incredibly excited to have him back with New Mexico United."

Keller returns to the Black & Yellow after a successful 2025 campaign, during which he joined the club on loan from MLS side Minnesota United FC and quickly established himself as a key presence along the back line.

The 25 year-old defender made 12 appearances (11 starts) and logged 965 minutes of action across the regular season and playoffs, recording one goal, one assist and notching 72 clearances, 40 recoveries and five interceptions defensively while also winning 39 duels at a 56.5 percent success rate.

Across the full 2025 season between New Mexico United and Minnesota United II, Keller totaled 20 appearances (19 starts) and 1,485 minutes.

A native of Saint Louis, Michigan, Keller began his professional career in Major League Soccer and brings valuable top-flight experience to United. He has previously competed in the CONCACAF Champions League on two occasions, appearing with FC Cincinnati (2023-24) and Austin FC (2022-23). Keller was also a member of the 2022-23 MLS NEXT Pro Cup championship team with Austin FC II.

With Keller secured for the 2026 season, New Mexico United reinforces its back line with a proven, familiar presence for the year ahead.







