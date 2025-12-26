MLS and International Forward Justin Rennicks Signs with New Mexico United

Albuquerque, N.M. - New Mexico United announces the signing of striker Justin Rennicks, pending league and federation approval.

"I am excited to welcome Justin to our United family," said New Mexico United's Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "He brings valuable experience from MLS and Europe, but more importantly, he is a hard worker, a proven goal scorer, and a player of exceptional quality.

These attributes make him a perfect fit for our team, and I can't wait to see the impact he will have at New Mexico United."

The 26-year-old forward brings extensive professional experience, international pedigree, and a proven work rate to United's attacking unit as the club builds toward the upcoming season.

Rennicks joins New Mexico United following his most recent stint with Finnish club AC Oulu, adding to a professional career that includes 156 matches, 8,366 minutes, 25 goals, and 12 assists across all competitions. A Massachusetts native, Rennicks brings a striker's instinct developed across domestic and international play.

Rennicks spent four seasons with the New England Revolution organization from September 2020 through December 2023. At the MLS level, he made 47 appearances for the Revolution, logging 1,647 minutes. He also featured prominently for New England Revolution II, recording 37 matches, 2,888 minutes, 12 goals, and five assists.

At the international level, Rennicks has represented the United States at the U-16, U-18, and U-20 levels, totaling 37 appearances, eight goals, and five assists. He was part of the U.S. squad at the FIFA U-20 World Cup and captured a CONCACAF U-20 Championship title, demonstrating his ability to perform on the international stage.

Rennicks developed at the collegiate level at Indiana University, one of the nation's premier programs, and has earned a CONCACAF U-20 Championship title and a Supporters' Shield, reflecting experience in championship-winning environments.







